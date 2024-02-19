Drivers in Ajman urged to turn engines off at red lights to cut pollution

Drivers in Ajman have been urged to switch off their vehicle engines while waiting at timer-operated traffic lights.

The “Turn off the Engine” scheme, launched over the weekend by the emirate’s Municipality and Planning Department, aims to foster a culture of sustainability.

The initiative is voluntary and only implemented during moderate weather, and is intended to contribute towards the UAE's ambitious climate targets.

“This initiative aligns with the UAE's overarching vision and strategic direction towards achieving sustainability,” said Dr Mohammed Ahmed Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Infrastructure Development Sector at the department.

It contributes significantly to maintaining air quality and reducing sound pollution Dr Mohammed Ahmed Al Muhairi

He said the scheme illustrates how significant individual contributions are in the battle against climate change and hopes it will bring numerous benefits.

“It's particularly feasible with modern, eco-friendly vehicles whose engines can be easily stopped and restarted within seconds,” said Dr Al Muhairi.

“By reducing exhaust gas emissions and noise pollution, it contributes significantly to maintaining air quality and reducing sound pollution.

“It also presents a practical approach to decreasing fuel consumption, offering both ecological and economic advantages.”

It follows research indicating that vehicle idling significantly contributes to air pollution and has various environmental and health implications.

A study highlighted by Phys.org in 2023 explored the air pollution impacts of idling at drive-through Covid-19 testing sites in Salt Lake City, Utah.

It found that, on days when air is stagnant, pollution from idling cars at these sites was comparable to or even higher than pollution from moving cars measured at nearby air quality monitoring stations.

This research underscores the importance of considering air quality impacts in planning and conducting events or operations that may involve extensive vehicle idling.

Motorists waiting at red traffic lights in Ajman have been encouraged to switch their cars off to reduce pollution. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Environmental Protection Online also elaborates on why engine idling is harmful, explaining that it releases more exhaust fumes than moving vehicles.

These fumes contain carbon dioxide, which contributes to global warming, and other pollutants linked to cardiovascular and respiratory conditions, such as asthma and lung cancer.

Ajman is not alone, either, as the UK has been actively working to reduce air pollution, including from vehicle emissions, by introducing Clean Air Zones and promoting vehicles with stop-start technology.

Ajman resident and university student Younis Ibraheem, 20, says the new scheme is a step in the right direction.

“It’s simple yet impactful and shows how small actions can lead to significant positive changes,” he told The National.

“I’m proud to see Ajman taking such proactive steps towards sustainability.”

Local photographer and fellow resident Khaled Abdulhameed agreed that minor changes can add up to make a difference.

“This is a small effort on our part, but I think it can greatly contribute to reducing air pollution and saving fuel," he said.

“It’s also an eye-opener about the environmental footprint of our daily actions.”