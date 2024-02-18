Dubai Metro Blue Line project to start this year

Work on the Dubai Metro Blue Line will commence this year, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Sunday.

Set to transform the north-east of the emirate and establish a direct link with Dubai International Airport, the Dh18 billion ($4.9 billion) project will feature 14 new stations and add 30km to the Metro network, 15.5km of it underground.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA, said: “This year will witness the start of implementation of the Dubai Metro Blue Line project.”

“[It] serves vital areas whose population is expected to reach about one million, according to the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, and achieves connectivity and integration with the Red and Green Lines."

Mr Al Tayer noted the Metro accounted for the largest proportion of users of mass transit, shared transport and taxis last year, at 37 per cent.

The RTA confirmed the combined ridership of public transport and shared mobility, including Dubai Metro, Tram, buses, marine transport and taxis reached about 702 million, up 13 per cent from 621.4 million in 2022.

The average daily ridership of these modes of transport last year was 1.92 million, compared to 1.7 million in 2022.

When completed, the Blue Line will connect five principal urban regions of Dubai – Bur Dubai/Deira, Downtown/Business Bay, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Marina/JBR and Expo City Dubai.

It will be 131km long and encompass 78 stations, served by 168 trains.

The project is scheduled to be finished in 2029, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the Dubai Metro.