Dubai opens centre to tackle flooding on the roads

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened a Joint Flood Management Room to address the problem of heavy rain on the roads.

Based at the RTA’s Enterprise Command and Control Centre, the team will monitor and manage traffic while ensuring Dubai’s roads are as safe as possible during periods of heavy rain.

The latest technology will be used to monitor response plans and send teams to tackle and reduce the impact of flooding.

The room was opened by the RTA in collaboration with Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, and representatives from main development areas.

It comes as a cool week lies ahead for much of the UAE, with overnight temperatures forecast to fall to 12ºC in some parts of the country.

Monday will be mostly sunny with peak temperatures of 27ºC, although as night falls that will drop to 12ºC in Ras Al Khaimah and 13ºC in Al Ain.

Temperatures are set to continue falling through the week to a low of 24ºC on Thursday.