Dubai authorities warn of delays travelling to airport on January 2

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has warned of expected delays on Airport Road on Tuesday, January 2.

This will affect traffic around Terminal 1 and 3 at Dubai International Airport.

Coinciding with the end of the New Year holiday, the busiest time is expected to be from 4am to 10am on Tuesday.

#RTA informs you of an expected delay on Airport Rd. (Terminals 1 and 3) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Plan your trips in advance and depart early to ensure you easily reach your destinations. #YourComfortMatters pic.twitter.com/N7iU07LRPB — RTA (@rta_dubai) January 1, 2024

Commuters have been urged to plan trips and depart early, or use alternative routes.

It comes after several routes in Downtown Dubai, including Al Asayel Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and Burj Khalifa Street, reopened following the fireworks display at Burj Khalifa on New Year’s Eve.

Dubai International Airport is one of the busiest in the world.

Last year, it retained its position as the world's number one airport for international passenger traffic for the ninth consecutive time. Last year, 66 million travellers used the airport, an increase on pre-pandemic levels, as Dubai International exceeded 64.5 million in 2019.