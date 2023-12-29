Abu Dhabi lifts parking and toll charges on New Year's Day

Public parking will be free and toll charges lifted in Abu Dhabi on New Year's Day.

The Intregrated Transport Centre said surface parking fees would be waived on Monday until 7.59am on Tuesday.

During the same period drivers can also pass freely under the four Darb toll gates entering Abu Dhabi island.

The normal toll system, which charges motorists from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm, will resume on Tuesday.

The authority – in a notice posted on social media on Friday – said public buses would run to regular weekend and public holiday schedules.

January 1 is a paid holiday for both the public and private sector.

The UAE Cabinet issued a decree in 2019 to ensure public and private sector employees were granted the same number of public holidays each year.

Work will resume throughout the Emirates on Tuesday, January 2.

On Thursday, Dubai confirmed free parking in all areas except multistorey car parks on January 1 to celebrate the start of the new year.