Free parking in Dubai on New Year's Day

Dubai residents will enjoy free parking in all areas except multistorey car parks on January 1 to celebrate the start of the new year.

As for revellers planning a night out on the town to round off the end of 2023, Dubai Metro will be operating around the clock to help avoid congestion on the roads.

The metro service will run continuously from 8am on Sunday, December 31, to 11.59pm on Monday night.

Dubai Tram will begin service at 9am on Sunday, December 31 and run continuously until 1am on Tuesday morning.

Dubai Metro

Sunday 31 December 2023

From 08:00 am to 11:59 pm

Monday 1 January 2024

from 12:00 (midnight) to 11:59 pm



Dubai Tram

Sunday 31 December 2023

From 09:00 am to 11:59 pm

Monday 1 January 2024

Dubai Police has already set out its New Year's Eve safety plan, with thousands of officers on duty and a series of road closures in place hours before the clock strikes midnight.

The force said key routes in Downtown Dubai, including Al Asayel Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and Burj Khalifa Street, will be sealed off from 4pm on Sunday, when tens of thousands are expected to descend on the area to attend the annual Burj Khalifa fireworks display.

The Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station is to close at 5pm or earlier if capacity is exceeded, the force said.

New Year's Eve road closures

* Al Asayel Street will be closed at 4pm

* Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will close from 4pm

* Burj Khalifa Street will close from 4pm

* The Financial Centre Street lower deck will close from 4pm

* Al Mustaqbal Street will close from 4pm

* Al Sukook Street closed from 8pm

* Financial Centre Street upper deck closed from 9pm

