Dubai RTA will resume ferry services to Sharjah in August

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority will resume its ferry service to Sharjah on Friday, August 4.

The service, which was first launched in 2019, before Covid, will operate seven days a week.

The ferry will run shuttles between Al Ghubaiba Marine Station in Dubai and Aquarium Marine Station in Sharjah,

The journey between the two stations will take approximately 35 minutes, the RTA said.

From Monday to Thursday, there will be two morning journeys from Sharjah at 7am and 8.30am along with one morning journey from Dubai at 7.45am.

In the evening, there will be two journeys from Sharjah at 4.45pm and 6.15pm and three journeys from Dubai at 4pm, 5.30pm and 7pm.

From Friday to Sunday, there will be three journeys from each side starting from noon. Additional departure times from Sharjah will be at 2pm, 4pm and 6pm and the journeys from Dubai will start at 3pm, 5pm and 8pm.

Ticket fares for a single journey are Dh15 for the Silver Class and Dh25 for the Gold Class but will be free of charge to disabled passengers and children aged under five.