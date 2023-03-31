Dubai's Al Maktoum Bridge to be partially closed during Ramadan

A major Dubai transport link will be partially closed to traffic in the early hours of the morning for the remainder of Ramadan.

Al Maktoum Bridge, which crosses Dubai Creek to connect Bur Dubai to Deira, will be sealed off from 1am to 6am from Monday to Saturday during the holy month.

The temporary closure began on Thursday, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said.

The bridge has the capacity to serve close to 10,000 vehicles per hour.

Check the alternative routes to easily reach your destination during the cycling competition within the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament (NAS) 2023, on Thursday, March 30 & Friday, March 31 from 9:30 PM until 1:00 AM (next day). #RTA pic.twitter.com/EvFoUG4l5U — RTA (@rta_dubai) March 30, 2023

"Al Maktoum Bridge will be closed as of Thursday, March 30, from Mondays to Saturdays, 6 days per week, during the month of Ramadan from 1am to 6am," the RTA tweeted.

"Please use alternative routes to reach your destinations easily."

The RTA did not state why the temporary closure was in place.

The authority shared a guide on social media on alternative routes available to people attending events competition at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, which runs until April 10, including a cycling event taking place on Friday.

