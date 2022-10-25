Dubai metro Nol card now accepted on Palm Monorail

The Nol card used to pay for trips on Dubai's metro, buses and trams will now also work on The Palm Monorail, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said.

The monorail is owned by property developer Nakheel and previously required the purchase of a separate ticket to board.

Now the smartcard for Dubai's public transport network can also be used by people to pay for their journeys.

The Palm Monorail connects sites on The Palm Jumeirah beginning from the Gateway station, to Golden Mile Galleria, Al Ittihad Park, Nakheel Mall and Atlantis Aquaventure station as the last stop.

“This initiative supports the efforts to integrate the public transport networks and offer seamless mobility journeys for riders all over Dubai," said the RTA's Mohammed Yousef Al Mudharreb.

The Nol card can also be used to pay the entry fee for Dubai Municipality public parks and the Etihad Museum.

Last week, the new Pointe station opened in time for a major music festival in which Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas performed.