Airlines remind passengers to go to Dubai World Central when DXB runway closes

Several airlines have reminded passengers that their flights will move to Dubai World Central in May and June, because of a runway closure at the city's main airport.

Dubai International Airport ’s northern runway will close for 45 days, from May 9 to June 22, for refurbishment.

This will temporarily reduce capacity at the world's busiest international hub.

Flydubai, Air India Express and Qatar Airways are among those with some services affected. The two airports, in Garhoud and Dubai South respectively, are at opposite ends of the city and about a 45-minute drive apart.

Flydubai listed 39 destinations that will be affected by the change, including Doha, Jeddah, Delhi and Karachi.

“We will continue to operate flights into and out of Terminals 2 and 3 at Dubai International (DXB), but selected flydubai flights will also operate into and out of Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central (DWC),” it said.

“So if you’re travelling with flydubai between May 9 and June 22…check your airport of arrival and departure carefully.”

Dubai Airports said the northern runway will be shut for an “extensive upgrade” to ensure continued safety and efficient operations. The airport will continue to operate flights throughout the 45-day refurbishment period, but at reduced capacity.

Budget airline Air India Express said it would operate some of its daily flights from the hub, which is near the Expo 2020 site.

“Some flights will be redirected to Sharjah and Al Maktoum International Airport [Dubai World Central – DWC] during this period,” it posted on Twitter.

“Guests who have already booked the flights operating to/from Dubai Airport are required to rebook new flights through our contact centre/city offices.”

Passengers travelling from Doha to Dubai with Qatar Airways will also be affected by the change.

Earlier this month, the airline announced that its three daily flights into the emirate will land at DWC during the runway refurbishment period.

Dubai International Airport is the base for long-haul airline Emirates and discount carrier flydubai. The last time this level of work was carried out on the northern runway was in 2014.

In 2019, the hub closed its southern runway from April 16 to May 30 for resurfacing and replacement of ground lighting.

