New water shuttle to boost connectivity to Yas Bay Waterfront in Abu Dhabi

Yas Bay Waterfront's water shuttle pilot programme will ferry passengers across Yas Marina and the waterfront, to and from Al Bandar and Al Muneera on Al Raha Beach.

The two-month programme that was recently launched is part of Yas Bay’s plans to boost island connectivity and accessibility.

"We are delighted to introduce this pilot programme, strengthening Yas Island’s connectivity with a new mode of waterways transportation," Taghrid Al Saeed, Executive Director of Marketing and Destination Strategy at Miral, said.

Miral has launched a Yas Island Water Shuttle service for the Yas Bay Waterfront area, further boosting accessibility for surrounding neighbouring communities. The shuttle service can be boarded at Al Muneera, Al Bandar, Yas Bay and Yas Marina. pic.twitter.com/Yq3SqfZl3K — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) April 5, 2022

"Visitors will gain a new perspective by travelling on Yas Island’s waterways, easily accessing its popular offerings. We are confident that this water shuttle will appeal to all our guests and look forward to expanding further across the island, further positioning it as a global destination for entertainment and leisure."

The water shuttles will take passengers on a set route of 40 minutes. One shuttle will operate from 2pm until 10pm, while the other will move along the stations from 5pm to 11pm.

Read More Watch Bollywood star Ranveer Singh dance his way around Abu Dhabi's Yas Island

These timings will vary at the weekends. Each shuttle can seat up to 20 passengers.

The Yellow Boats Charter, an Abu Dhabi-based company, will operate the 12-metre vessels, ensuring a safe speed of 10 knots.

Each trip is priced at Dh5 for adults while children under 12 enjoy go free.