Dubai to recruit taxi drivers as demand outstrips supply

Open day offers potential recruits Dh2,000 monthly salary plus commission

Taxi drivers wait for costumers outside Dubai airport in the United Arab Emirates on July 8, 2020, as the country reopened its doors to international visitors in the hope of reviving its tourism industry after a nearly four-month closure. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP)
Mar 10, 2022

Dubai's publicly-owned taxi company is searching for new drivers, as demand for transport soars.

A recruitment day will be held on Friday in which potential drivers are offered Dh2,000 per month salaries plus commission.

Positions are open for men and women, who work in a 'pink taxi' fleet that serves women and families only.

In an online advertisement, Privilege Labour Recruitment said a walk-in day would be held on Friday, 10 March from 8am until 2pm at its offices in at Office M-11, Abu Hail Centre, Deira.

Applicants must have an existing residency visa, Emirates ID and a valid driving licence. They must be aged between 23 and 55, an advert read.

Dubai Taxi Corporation, run by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has 5,700 vehicles. Most of the vehicles are run 24 hours per day by drivers on 12-hour split shifts.

Demand has been supplemented by the growth of Careem and parent company Uber, which connects privately owned limo companies with customers via their apps.

But supply has noticeably outstripped demand in recent months.

Thousands of drivers have been deployed to Expo 2020 Dubai, which began on October 1 and ends on March 31, and taxis are hard to come by in that side of town in particular.

The city has also seen post-pandemic population growth with thousands of new arrivals every month.

As The National reported recently, Dubai's population is set to hit 3.5 million in the coming months. There are official projections that 5.8 million people will live in the emirate by 2040 - placing the roads under significant strain. Many new arrivals expected to be from Russia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

