Careem rental bike fleet to double in size as Dubai embraces cycling

Ride hailing company Careem will double the number of rental bicycles on offer as cycling enjoys a boom in popularity.

A further 950 of its battery-assisted bicycles, at 95 docking stations, will be available soon.

That will take the number of bicycles the company leases to 1,750.

Areas with new stations include the new cycling track at Jumeirah Beach, Safa Park, Dubai Canal, Dubai Marina, Al Mamzar, Satwa, Jumeirah 1, Khawaneej, Al Jafiliya, Business Bay, Dubai Internet City and Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

Careem plans a further expansion to 3,500 bicycles in 350 locations, according to a release from Careem and the Roads and Transport Authority.

A new 16 kilometre section of cycling track from Al Sufouh to Kite Beach, Jumeirah Beach and linking with the existing Dubai Canal path has been hugely popular since it opened a month ago.

Expand Autoplay Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid cycling along the new path at Jumeirah Beach on Wednesday. Twitter/HHShkMohd

“We are expanding Careem Bike in response to the incredible demand we have seen for micro-mobility transport across the UAE," said Bassel Al Nahlaoui, managing director of mobility at Careem.

"More and more people are choosing to travel by bike, for work or leisure."

A Careem bicycle can now be rented for Dh20 a day, Dh50 a week or Dh75 a month, via the app.

An annual pass is available for Dh420. Bicycles must be returned to the docking station after each use.

Bicycle lanes in Dubai have a speed limit of 30kph as standard, dropping to 20kph on tracks that are shared with pedestrians. There is no speed limit on professional tracks such as Al Qudra.

Local laws prohibit cyclists from using any road that allows speeds of 60kph or more.

People renting a bicycle should bring their own helmet and wear it at all times, officials said, citing local laws.

Dubai's best cycling paths – in pictures