Pupil, 5, dies after being hit by car near school in Fujairah

A boy was killed when he was hit by a car as he crossed the road to school on Sunday.

The five-year-old was struck in the Sakamkam area, north of Fujairah City, at about 7.25am.

Police said the Egyptian boy sustained severe injuries and later died.

Col Saleh Al Dhanhani, director of traffic and patrols at Fujairah Police, said: “The driver failed to pay attention to the road, while the parent’s negligence led to the child crossing the road.”

The driver was taken into custody and is being questioned by police.

Officers urged motorists to be cautious during rush hour and near schools.

Pedestrians were reminded to cross from designated areas.