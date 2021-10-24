Pupil, 5, dies after being hit by car near school in Fujairah

Police said the driver of the car has been taken into custody

Fujairah ,United Arab Emirates- January, 21, 2015: Pedestrians crossing the road on the Hamad Bin Abdullah street in Fujairah . ( Satish Kumar / The National ) For News / Story by Ruba Haza *** Local Caption *** SK-Fujairah-22012015-06.jpg
Salam Al Amir
Fujairah
Oct 24, 2021

A boy was killed when he was hit by a car as he crossed the road to school on Sunday.

The five-year-old was struck in the Sakamkam area, north of Fujairah City, at about 7.25am.

Police said the Egyptian boy sustained severe injuries and later died.

Read more
Four-year-old Dubai pupil dies after being hit by car outside school

Col Saleh Al Dhanhani, director of traffic and patrols at Fujairah Police, said: “The driver failed to pay attention to the road, while the parent’s negligence led to the child crossing the road.”

The driver was taken into custody and is being questioned by police.

Officers urged motorists to be cautious during rush hour and near schools.

Pedestrians were reminded to cross from designated areas.

Updated: October 24th 2021, 9:57 AM
SchoolsCarsPolice ServicesFujairah
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Pupil, 5, dies after being hit by car near school
An image that illustrates this article Sharjah sky pods inventor looks to low-cost space journeys next
An image that illustrates this article String-rail sky pods in space - in pictures
An image that illustrates this article Nanny in Dubai speaks of joy as driver returns Dh4,000 she left in taxi