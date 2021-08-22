James Bond's stolen Aston Martin DB5 spotted in the Middle East

Actor Sean Connery, the original James Bond, is pictured here on the set of Goldfinger with one of the fictional spy's cars, a 1964 Aston Martin DB5. Getty Images

Movie fans might have been left shaken and possibly stirred after the stolen Aston Martin DB5 from Goldfinger was spotted in the Middle East.

The classic car, driven by Sean Connery in the 1964 film, was taken in a heist in Florida almost a quarter of a century ago and is estimated to be worth almost $25 million.

Investigators have been unable to say exactly where the car was spotted, but several Gulf nations are said to be particular areas of interest.

Quote It was in a private setting that the car was spotted Christopher Marinello, Art Recovery International

“There are major automobile collectors in those countries and I have intelligence that the car could be in one of them and may have even travelled between them,” Christopher Marinello, chief executive of Art Recovery International, told the UK’s Daily Telegraph.

“I’m hopeful that the possessor will come forward voluntarily before I have to make an announcement. It’s my policy to give possessors of stolen and looted objects every opportunity to do the right thing.

“I don’t believe the current possessor knew the car was stolen when he or she acquired it. Now they do know, I think they should make every effort to have a discreet confidential discussion about how we clear the title to this iconic vehicle.”

Stolen goods

Sean Connery drove the Aston Martin in the James Bond film 'Goldfinger'. Getty

The car disappeared from an aircraft hangar owned by car collector and businessman Anthony Pugliese at Boca Raton Airport in Florida in June 1997.

The vehicle was said to be lifted out by its axles before being carried away in a cargo plane, a heist that no doubt shocked the living daylights out of the facility’s security team.

Mystery has surrounded the whereabouts of the car ever since, until investigators received a tip-off that it had been seen in the Middle East, being used as a private vehicle.

It is believed the serial number matches that of the original car, bought by Mr Pugliese for $275,000 at a Sotheby’s auction in New York in 1997.

He wondered how much enjoyment the car’s current owner would get from it, given its status as one of the world’s most famous stolen vehicles.

“They can only show it off on a very limited basis. It can’t travel outside its current location or be exhibited in a museum, so why not reach out and resolve this?” Mr Marinello said.

“We think they’ve gone quiet and are being cautious and are not exhibiting it. It was in a private setting that the car was spotted.

“That’s the risk you take – you can’t publicly show it off because you never know who is going to come forward.”

He said he was confident the car would be tracked down sooner rather than later.

“I am getting incredible support from investigators, law enforcement and diplomats all over the world who remember the film and love the car and want to help,” he said.

“We’re getting closer and closer. I’m waiting for my phone to ring.”

The saga of the missing car will be included in a podcast series hosted by actress Elizabeth Hurley, entitled The Most Famous Car In The World.

AGUERO'S PREMIER LEAGUE RECORD Apps: 186

Goals: 127

Assists: 31

Wins: 117

Losses: 33

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

RESULT Australia 3 (0) Honduras 1 (0)

Australia: Jedinak (53', 72' pen, 85' pen)

Honduras: Elis (90+4)

New Zealand T20 squad New Zealand T20 squad: Tim Southee (captain), Finn Allen, Todd Astle, Hamish Bennett, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Three ways to limit your social media use Clinical psychologist, Dr Saliha Afridi at The Lighthouse Arabia suggests three easy things you can do every day to cut back on the time you spend online. 1. Put the social media app in a folder on the second or third screen of your phone so it has to remain a conscious decision to open, rather than something your fingers gravitate towards without consideration. 2. Schedule a time to use social media instead of consistently throughout the day. I recommend setting aside certain times of the day or week when you upload pictures or share information. 3. Take a mental snapshot rather than a photo on your phone. Instead of sharing it with your social world, try to absorb the moment, connect with your feeling, experience the moment with all five of your senses. You will have a memory of that moment more vividly and for far longer than if you take a picture of it.

West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes 58-10 Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers 5-39 Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons 16-56 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

The bio His favourite book - 1984 by George Orwell His favourite quote - 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance' by Derek Bok, Former President of Harvard Favourite place to travel to - Peloponnese, Southern Greece Favourite movie - The Last Emperor Favourite personality from history - Alexander the Great Role Model - My father, Yiannis Davos

Omar Yabroudi's factfile Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University 2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship 2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy 2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment 2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment 2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

