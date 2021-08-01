UAE's Hope probe captures striking image of Mars' surface

A striking image of the surface of Mars captured by the UAE's Hope Probe. Courtesy: Emirates Mars Mission

The UAE's Hope probe has captured a stunning image of Mars from more than 1,300 kilometres above the surface of the Red Planet.

The striking shot puts into sharp focus the cutting-edge capabilities of the spacecraft, which started orbiting Mars on February 9.

The picture, taken on March 15 but released by the mission team on Sunday, shows the Elysium Planitia volcanic region of Mars.

It was taken at a resolution of 145m/pixel, enabling the probe to beam back a crystal clear image to Earth.

The Hope Probe aims to provide vital insights into the Red Planet during its remarkable odyssey in space.

Hope is best described as a weather or climate satellite.

This image taken by the Hope probe's ultraviolet spectrometer (one of its three scientific instruments) shows sunlight reflecting off the extended cloud of atomic hydrogen gas that surrounds the planet Mars. The sunlight is visible only as a dark disk hidden inside the fog of gas. The Emirates Mars Mission team said that no other mission have made such kind of recordings before. (Emirates Mars Mission)

It will study how energy moves through the atmosphere throughout the day and throughout the seasons of its 687-day year.

The spacecraft will examine why gases essential to supporting life are escaping from the planet’s atmosphere, as well as weather dynamics.

It will use its three instruments — an infrared spectrometer, exploration imager and ultraviolet spectrometer, to capture data.

The exploration imager will take photos of the planet. It will use specific filters to restrict wavelengths of light and capture images that can help scientists learn about things such as ice in the atmosphere, small water ice particles, ozone and dust storms.

The infrared spectrometer will build images of the planet at different infrared wavelengths, almost like highly-advanced heat vision goggles for Mars.

In June, spectacular images of the discrete aurora in Mars’ night side atmosphere were released.;

The findings, captured by Hope’s ultraviolet spectrometer instrument, will help scientists understand the interactions between solar radiation, Mars’ magnetic fields and the atmosphere.

Hope will remain in orbit until it degrades or is burnt up in the atmosphere.

Mission control will receive regular telemetry from Hope throughout its mission.

Match info Liverpool 4

Rock in a Hard Place: Music and Mayhem in the Middle East

Final scores 18 under: Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) - 14: Jason Scrivener (AUS) -13: Rory McIlroy (NIR) -12: Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) -11: David Lipsky (USA), Marc Warren (SCO) -10: Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Chris Paisley (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)

Other ways to buy used products in the UAE UAE insurance firm Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) last year launched an e-commerce website with a facility enabling users to buy car wrecks. Bidders and potential buyers register on the online salvage car auction portal to view vehicles, review condition reports, or arrange physical surveys, and then start bidding for motors they plan to restore or harvest for parts. Physical salvage car auctions are a common method for insurers around the world to move on heavily damaged vehicles, but AWNIC is one of the few UAE insurers to offer such services online. For cars and less sizeable items such as bicycles and furniture, Dubizzle is arguably the best-known marketplace for pre-loved. Founded in 2005, in recent years it has been joined by a plethora of Facebook community pages for shifting used goods, including Abu Dhabi Marketplace, Flea Market UAE and Arabian Ranches Souq Market while sites such as The Luxury Closet and Riot deal largely in second-hand fashion. At the high-end of the pre-used spectrum, resellers such as Timepiece360.ae, WatchBox Middle East and Watches Market Dubai deal in authenticated second-hand luxury timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with a warranty.

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

