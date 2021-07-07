Sheikh Mohammed praises young Emiratis who launched wildlife-tracking satellite

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid speaks to members of the team launching the Ghalib satellite (MBR)

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has expressed his admiration for Emiratis who launched the UAE’s first satellite dedicated to tracking wildlife.

Called Ghalib, it was built in the emirate by UAE company Marshall Intech Technologies, a subsidiary of the UAE Bin Ghalib Group, and will assist the study of bird and animal migration patterns in remote areas.

“As part of the state’s strategy to empower the private sector, a group of our exceptional Emirati youth has successfully launched the ‘Ghalib’ satellite,” Sheikh Mohammed posted on Twitter.

“It is the first Emirati satellite dedicated to tracking wildlife.

“All the best for Marshall Intech in entering this vital sector.

“The sky will always be the limit for the ambitions of the Emirati youth.”

In October last year, Sheikh Mohammed met the team responsible for the satellite, one of a number built in the UAE.

“The satellite ‘Ghalib’ aims to study the migration patterns of birds and animals in remote areas, and was developed by a team of young national cadres specialised in the fields of advanced technology in the Emirati company ‘Marshall intech’,” a tweet from the government read.

KhalifaSat, the first Arab-Emirati satellite designed and built entirely by Emirati nationals, was launched in 2018 and in March, a Russian rocket carrying four Arab satellites, including Dubai’s environment nanosat, took off from Kazakhstan.

In July last year, the UAE launched the Hope Probe on the Arab world’s first mission to Mars.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Tell-tale signs of burnout - loss of confidence and appetite - irritability and emotional outbursts - sadness - persistent physical ailments such as headaches, frequent infections and fatigue - substance abuse, such as smoking or drinking more - impaired judgement - excessive and continuous worrying - irregular sleep patterns Tips to help overcome burnout Acknowledge how you are feeling by listening to your warning signs. Set boundaries and learn to say ‘no’ Do activities that you want to do as well as things you have to do Undertake at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. It releases an abundance of feel-good hormones Find your form of relaxation and make time for it each day e.g. soothing music, reading or mindful meditation Sleep and wake at the same time every day, even if your sleep pattern was disrupted. Without enough sleep condition such as stress, anxiety and depression can thrive.

2017 Asian Champions League Games 8; Minutes 720;

Goals 7; Assists 6;

Pass accuracy 70%; Chances created 31; Total shots 27;

Conversion rate 25.9%; Minutes per goal 102.9

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

