UAE public sector to work remotely on Fridays in Ramadan 2023

Federal government departments will allow 70 per cent of their staff to work from home on Fridays during Ramadan, President Sheikh Mohamed has said.

The remaining 30 per cent of personnel should be in offices on those days.

Pupils and students at government-run schools and universities will also be allowed to study from home on Fridays, if exam timetables allow for it.

The announcement came from the UAE government media office.

"His Highness the President of the State directed that the official working hours for federal government employees during the month of Ramadan be 70 per cent remotely, and 30 per cent attendance on Fridays, and that remote working hours for students in universities and public schools be during Fridays, taking into account the dates of pre-determined physical exams," it said.

READ MORE Ramadan 2023: Dubai schools to shorten day to five hours

Rules for private schools were not mentioned in the statement.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced the same remote working hours for Dubai.

"The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) said working hours during Ramadan will be 9am to 2:30pm Monday -Thursday; and 9am to 12pm on Fridays, except for employees whose work requires them to be on a separate shift schedule," a statement from Dubai Media Office said.

"The DGHR also said Dubai Government entities can continue offering flexible hours during Ramadan as per prevailing laws and approved working hours. The DGHR encouraged government entities to allow 70 per cent of their staff to work remotely on Fridays during the Holy Month."

The decision comes two days after Ramadan working hours for the private sector were announced and five days after federal hours.

Ramadan working hours for government workers will start at 9am and end at 2.30pm, from Monday to Thursday, and from 9am until noon on Fridays.

Ministries and federal departments will be allowed to introduce flexible-working or remote-work schedules, state news agency Wam reported.

Ramadan is expected to begin in the UAE on March 23, but the exact date is likely to be announced on the night of March 22 by the moon-sighting committee.