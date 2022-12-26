Al Ghurair Centre at heart of action this Dubai Shopping Festival

Dubai Shopping Festival - one of the most anticipated retail events of the year - is back.

And Al Ghurair Centre continues to be at the heart of the action.

The mall’s huge array of stores are primed for the annual fixture, which includes the return of the Deira destination’s highly awaited ‘spin and win’ campaign in which customers can spin their way to a Dh1 million jackpot, along with other cash prizes.

This festive season also sees the Dubai movie viewing experience reach a new level of immersion with the opening of Star Cinemas’ latest multiplex at Al Ghurair Centre.

Adding to the retail excitement for visitors this Dubai Shopping Festival, the mall is providing enticing in-store offers from favourite brands, including Bath & Body Works, Matalan, Naturalizer, and many more.

The mall boasts a huge array of 250 shops stores covering everything from fashion for men, women and children, eyewear, luggage, health and sports gear through to watches, cosmetics, electronics and luxury items including jewellery and perfumes.

And for those feeling lucky during this latest edition of DSF, anyone spending Dh200 at any store in Al Ghurair Centre is being given a chance to enter the digital draw.

Participating customers are simply required to submit their shopping receipts at the customer service desk for their chance to spin the wheel. The digital raffle draw is rewarding 25 winners who can land cash prizes of Dh10,000, Dh15,000, Dh20,000, Dh25,000, Dh30,000, and Dh40,000. Draw winners will be announced on December 25 - Christmas Day - and on January 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29.

The Dubai movie viewing experience reaches a new level of immersion with the opening of Star Cinemas’ latest multiplex at Al Ghurair Centre. Photo: supplied

Every film fan, meanwhile, can feel like a winner at the latest addition to the Al Ghurair Centre offering as state-of-the-art Dolby Cinema arrives to give the big screen experience a whole new dimension.

The opening of Star Cinemas’ latest multiplex at Al Ghurair Centre comes equipped with the best audio and visual technologies and is a flagship of the brand, delivering more than 1,500 plush, comfortable seats that further add to the movie viewing experience.

Featuring a 176-seat auditorium, the Dolby Cinema provides guests with the full Dolby experience, namely technology that unlocks a film’s emotional impact by allowing moviegoers to see the delicate details and ultra-vivid colours of Dolby Vision and experience the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos.

Dolby Cinema was developed to enrich all types of motion picture genres, from Hollywood blockbusters to on-trend arthouse features, all the latest Hindi and Tamil titles, and everything in between.

It is an ideal way to enter the immersive world of long-awaited cinema ‘event’ Avatar: The Way of Water, sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time, 2009’s Avatar.

Thanks to Dolby’s advanced qualities, film-goers can experience this highly-praised cinematic title in the way it was intended - with unmatched picture quality, incredible brightness, ultra-vivid colours and exceptional 3D separation and accuracy, adding up to a unique experience that will place audiences in the heart of the fictional world of Pandora.

DSF runs until January 29.

You can visit www.alghuraircentre.com to discover all of Al Ghurair Centre’s activities during the festival as well as information about the mall’s rewards app with special offers such as buy one, get one free meal deals in the centre’s 60-plus restaurant options for when your appetite comes calling.