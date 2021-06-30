Host families for Palestinian patients given extensive check-ups

Steve Sosebee, the founder and chief executive of the Palestine Children's Relief Fund.

DUBAI // The young patients brought by the Palestine Children's Relief Fund (PCRF) to the UAE for medical treatment are not the only ones who are examined closely.

The charity, which organises medical treatment for Palestinian children abroad, goes to great lengths to screen host families for the children.

"We select the family based on social criteria," said the fund's founder and chief executive, Steve Sosebee. "For example, parents must have some kind of experience with kids and be willing to take on the responsibility of having a child in their home."

The host families must understand their guests have been psychologically and emotionally traumatised.

"These children have seen and experienced the fear of living in that environment," Mr Sosebee said. "Many of them have psychological problems such as post-traumatic stress disorder and families need to understand that."

The children are selected for treatment overseas by PCRF staff in Gaza and the West Bank.

Once here, the children can stay between a few weeks and months, depending on the recuperation time.

Before and after surgery, the host families volunteer to cover the cost of feeding and caring for the children.

Rose Zeini, a volunteer hosting Bisan Al Sallaq, 11, said she came forward as soon as she heard about Bisan's need for reconstructive chest surgery.

"It's been lovely having her here," said Mrs Zeini. "She is a naturally shy young girl but she has started to open up more."

When she and her husband showed interest in Bisan's case, PCRF volunteers began the interviewing process to make sure their lifestyle was suitable for the child.

"Bisan shares a room with my four-year-old daughter, who I think has provided a welcome distraction for all she is going through, and they have fun together," Mrs Zeini said.

The most common operations required by young victims of the occupation include reconstructive, orthopaedic and ophthalmic surgeries. But getting the children out of the Palestinian territories continues to pose a significant challenge.

"It depends on the political situation," said Mr Sosebee. "Getting children out of Gaza is very difficult because of the siege.

"Unfortunately, there's no exception even when it comes to sending humanitarian aid.

"Everything is very complicated, but we're ready to face these realities and give the children the help they need."

PCRF also organises for doctors to travel to the Palestinian territories and give free medical aid to those in need.

"We have about 400 to 500 doctors and nurses coming," said Mr Sosebee.

In the Emirates, there is no shortage of doctors willing to volunteer their help, but finding doctors with the specialised skills to treat specific medical needs can pose a challenge.

And when sourcing treatment, the fund must also find hospitals that will agree to provide aftercare treatment.

Most of the children are treated at hospitals in Dubai, but Mr Sosebee said he hoped more will be treated in Abu Dhabi's major hospitals, including Sheikh Khalifa Medical City and Mafraq Hospital.

"These hospitals have qualified staff and excellent facilities. They could help so many children," he said.

"We have had two children treated there before and hope that we can continue treating more."

[ mismail@thenational.ae ]

* With additional reporting by Maey El Shoush

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat's paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. "We've invited local resident arists, we'll have spray cans at the ready," says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. "All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. "This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade," he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

The specs: 2019 BMW X4 Price, base / as tested: Dh276,675 / Dh346,800 Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 354hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,550rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.0L / 100km

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority's tax collection efforts". The scheme's first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

