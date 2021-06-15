First images of Abu Dhabi's Abrahamic Family House under construction released

Construction work is well under way on the Abrahamic Family House, Abu Dhabi's multi-faith place of worship.

New images show the foundations of the church, mosque and synagogue being built on Saadiyat Island.

The names of the three houses of worship have been revealed as Imam Al Tayeb Mosque, St Francis Church, and Moses ben Maimon Synagogue.

The project, which also includes a cultural centre, will welcome visitors to worship, learn and engage in dialogue.

Overseeing the development of this iconic project is inspiring and reflective of the UAE efforts in realising the values of the Document on Human Fraternity and fostering its lofty principle Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak

Twenty per cent of the project is now complete, officials said, and it is due to open in 2022.

A legacy of Pope Francis' visit to Abu Dhabi in February 2019, the design was first unveiled by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at a meeting of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity in New York.

The Abrahamic Family House’s design, by Ghanaian-British architect Sir David Adjaye, captures the values shared between Judaism, Christianity and Islam. The complex "recounts the history and builds bridges between human civilisations and heavenly messages", Abu Dhabi's government said on Tuesday and is set to be a physical manifestation of the Document on Human Fraternity signed by Pope Francis and Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, during the pontiff's visit.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi and a member of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, said the site "epitomises interfaith harmonious coexistence and preserves the unique character of each religion".

An interior look at the mosque that will be part of the Abrahamic Family House. Courtesy Adjaye Associates

"Overseeing the development of this iconic project is inspiring and reflective of the UAE efforts in realising the values of the Document on Human Fraternity and fostering its lofty principles," said Mr Al Mubarak.

"The naming of the three houses of worship recognises the work of His Eminence Grand Imam Al Tayeb, His Holiness Pope Francis, and Moses Ben Maimon, and harnesses their teachings to forge a message of goodwill for future generations around the world."

The project has advanced rapidly since it was announced on February 5, 2019 by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Its construction in the heart of the capital of the UAE - a country home to dozens of nationalities peacefully practicing a number of faiths - was particularly special.

While the places of worship are the same height, the designs and interiors will be significantly different.

“This is a really special project that hits on the trinity of this Abrahamic faith that is influencing over half the world's population,” said Mr Adjaye.

"This new initiative by the head imam, the Pope and the head rabbi of the region ... for the [leadership] of Abu Dhabi to commission this incredible project to make a statement about commonality is a very profound moment."

The Abrahamic House is just the latest initiative to demonstrate the country's long-standing commitment to tolerance. Christians were allowed to practise their faith here even before the country was formed, while Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple is set to open its doors in 2023.

