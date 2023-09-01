Dubai completes Dh10m renovation of Deira's historic Clock Tower roundabout

Deira's historic Clock Tower roundabout is moving with the times after the Dubai authorities completed a Dh10 million ($2.7 million) revamp.

A major renovation project led by Dubai Municipality began in May with the aim of sprucing up the treasured attraction.

The initiative included the addition of more greenery, modern lighting, painting work and an upgrade to the water fountain.

The restoration scheme - aimed at "breathing new life into the iconic landmark" - is now finished, the municipality said on Thursday.

"We completed the development of the Clock Tower roundabout in Deira, one of the most prominent engineering and architectural landmarks in Dubai on schedule, giving it a new facade with modern designs that are aligned with the nation’s cultural and historical character and the city’s status as a vibrant creative hub," said Dawoud Al Hajri, director general of Dubai Municipality.

Three tiers of wildflowers have been planted at the roundabout to brighten its appearance.

A smart sensor has been installed in the upgraded fountain, to allow for water jets to respond to changes in wind speeds.

Deira Clock Tower in the early 1970s. Peter Alvis

Beloved landmark

The Clock Tower dates back to the 1960s and in the years before Burj Khalifa it was one of Dubai’s most recognisable sights.

It was designed by Syrian architect Zaki Al Hosmi, completed in the mid-1960s and is known for its swooping arches.

Deira was the centre of the city at the time and the Clock Tower was one of the first landmarks seen by visitors arriving by boat or at the international airport in Al Garhoud.

The Clock Tower also marked the first major road that connected Bur Dubai and Deira at Al Maktoum Bridge.

