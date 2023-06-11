Thousands of Filipino residents celebrate independence day in the UAE

More than 10,000 residents from the Philippines have gathered for a colourful celebration ahead of their country’s independence day in Dubai in a show of solidarity and unity with their homeland.

June 12 marks the country’s 125th year of independence from Spanish rule.

Alfonso Ferdinand, ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE, spoke of the close bond of friendship with the Emirates.

“The visionary leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed ... and his full support and recognition of the Filipino people’s contributions to the country’s economy and in the fabric of UAE’s vibrant multicultural society, are the very reasons why Filipinos have chosen the UAE as their second home,” he said in a statement issued by Wam news agency.

The day-long cultural festival featured music, dance shows, games and performances by musicians and actors from the Philippines and the UAE at the World Trade Centre in Dubai on Saturday.

Elena Cruz, chief executive of Infinite Communities, told The National of her pride at being among the main organisers of the event.

She said the "camaraderie, sense of unity, pride and belonging from every Kabayan [people from the Philippines] and most important of all, the love and respect from the host country", were the standout features of the event.

Hessa Buhumaid, director general of Dubai's Community Development Authority, praised the strong work ethic and dedication of the Filipino community and thanked them for their contributions to the growth of the UAE.

READ MORE Representing the Philippines in the UAE helped me see the potential for more co-operation

“We gather here to commemorate the rich history and extraordinary journey of the Filipino people towards freedom, while also acknowledging the vibrant spirit of diversity and inclusivity that defines the tapestry of the UAE,” she said.

Ms Buhumaid said the celebrations were an example of the Emirates embracing various cultures and nationalities to build a prosperous community and promote harmony.

Bilateral ties between the UAE and the Philippines were formalised in April 1974 with agreements signed to boost mutual investments, bolster economic co-operation and create an investor-friendly climate.

Parades were held in countries around the world including the US, with actors and beauty queens waving to crowds from floats in New York City.