Vaccination offers greater protection against Covid-19 variants, study suggests

Hafsa, one of the medical volunteers, administers a vaccine at London Central Mosque. Mark Chilvers for The National

Vaccination protects people who have recovered from Covid-19 from variants of the coronavirus, according to new research.

Viruses change over time as they accrue mutations, leading to new strains, which can be more transmissible, deadly – or both.

Scientists say that could put people at risk of reinfection.

Studies have shown the immune response produced by an infection by an original strain is not as strong against some variants.

One that emerged in Brazil, for instance, was able to infect 25 to 61 per cent of people who should have expected to be immune after recovering from an earlier bout of Covid-19. The research was carried out in the rainforest city of Manaus, which suffered two severe waves of the virus.

The strain, called P1, was found to be six times less sensitive to antibodies produced by the original virus that emerged in China.

But early research from the US has found that people can better protect themselves from emerging strains by getting vaccinated.

Although the sample size was small, the results were encouraging for researchers.

The study looked at antibodies produced by 10 people who recovered from a previous infection before and after they received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. This was compared to 20 people with no history of infection before they were vaccinated. Their blood was tested against the UK, South African and Brazilian strains.

Vaccination significantly boosted pre-existing levels of antibodies to the spike among the 10 who recovered from the virus. It was not, however, significantly higher compared to the 20 who had no prior infection.

But the neutralising ability of those who previously had the virus was noticeably higher, said researchers.

“Vaccination boosted pre-existing levels of anti-SARS-CoV-2 spike antibodies 10-fold in previously infected individuals, but not to levels significantly higher than those of uninfected vaccines,” wrote the study authors from Oregon Health and Science University.

“However, neutralising antibody titers increased in previously infected vaccinees relative to uninfected vaccinees against every variant tested: 5.2-fold against B.1.1.7 [UK variant], 6.5-fold against B. 1.351 [South African variant], 4.3-fold against P. 1 [Brazilian variant], and 3.4-fold against original SARS-CoV-2.”

That means a “first generation” Covid-19 vaccine provides “broad protection” from SARS-CoV-2 variants in those who had a previous infection, they said.

The neutralising ability of vaccines has been effected by variants, but in most cases they still work.

A recent study found the Covaxin remains effective against the recently discovered Indian variant.

Blood serum was collected from 12 people who experienced symptomatic or asymptomatic infections from the Indian variant and fully recovered. Samples were also collected from people who had been vaccinated.

They were then tested to see how well they neutralised the Indian variant and both batches offered high levels of protection. The serums from recovered patients provided 87 per cent immunity and the serums of vaccine recipients 88 per cent.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine also appears to be effective against it, said BioNTech co-founder Ugur Sahin.

"We are still testing ... but the Indian variant has mutations that we have already tested for and which our vaccine works against, so I am confident," he said last week.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

