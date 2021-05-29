UAE daily Covid-19 cases fall after Friday's eight-week high

There are currently 18,582 live Covid-19 cases in the UAE. To date 547,008 people have recovered. Pawan Singh / The National

The UAE reported 1,812 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday – well down on Friday's eight-week high of 2,236.

Daily cases had jumped on the first day of the weekend by more than 100, to a total not seen since April 1.

Officials on Saturday said there were five deaths and 1,779 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

These figures take the total number of live cases to 18,582. To date, 547,008 people have recovered.

The overall death toll stands at 1,673.

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi Department of Health announced that booster shots of the Sinopharm jab would be made available on a walk-in basis at more than 100 vaccination centres across the emirate.

The authorities are encouraging the public to get third doses of the vaccine, six months after their second dose.

First and second doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine will also be available in walk-in clinics in Abu Dhabi, for all unvaccinated citizens and residents aged 12 and above.

The UAE has the highest rate of vaccination in the world.

More than 12.6 million vaccines have been administered to 78 per cent of eligible people.

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre flat-six twin-turbocharged Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 445bhp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh474,600 On Sale: Now

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

When: November 14 (from 10am)

Where: Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi

The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and “masterclass” sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including ‘Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?’ and ‘New Markets for Islamic Design.’ A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day.

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

