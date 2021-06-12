Portuguese legend Rui Costa opens Dubai football academy

With the European football championships kicking off, the timing to open a new academy of sporting excellence in Dubai could not have been any better.

Footlab was unveiled to the public by former AC Milan and Portuguese star Rui Costa this weekend, with demand fuelled by a month of football ahead during Euro 2020.

It is the second academy opened by the company and follows the centre in Lisbon in giving amateurs a taste of professional-grade training facilities.

“Footlab is the first indoor football performance and entertainment park powered by the latest technology in Dubai,” Hussein Murad, managing director of Footlab Dubai.

“It will take the sport to the new level to measure the performance of professional athletes as well as everyday football fans.

“For the first time, they will be able to play like a pro while having fun in a 3,000 square metre centre.

“By creating Footlab, we can show what Dubai is doing to promote the sport at the state of heart facility.”

The centre in Sports City includes grass pitches and has the latest training equipment at a performance analysis centre.

Visitors can develop their skills and keep track of scores from drills and exercises to better understand areas where they can improve as a player.

The concept is the brainchild of Costa, who played 94 times for Portugal between 1993 and 2004, reaching the European Championship final in 2004 where his side lost to Greece.