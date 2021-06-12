Portuguese legend Rui Costa opens Dubai football academy

Footlab in Sports City will give amateur players a taste of professional grade facilities

With the European football championships kicking off, the timing to open a new academy of sporting excellence in Dubai could not have been any better.

Footlab was unveiled to the public by former AC Milan and Portuguese star Rui Costa this weekend, with demand fuelled by a month of football ahead during Euro 2020.

It is the second academy opened by the company and follows the centre in Lisbon in giving amateurs a taste of professional-grade training facilities.

“Footlab is the first indoor football performance and entertainment park powered by the latest technology in Dubai,” Hussein Murad, managing director of Footlab Dubai.

“It will take the sport to the new level to measure the performance of professional athletes as well as everyday football fans.

“For the first time, they will be able to play like a pro while having fun in a 3,000 square metre centre.

“By creating Footlab, we can show what Dubai is doing to promote the sport at the state of heart facility.”

Read More

Emirati footballer Areej Al Hammadi played in the UAE qualification rounds of Neymar Jr’s five-a-side tournament. Chris Whiteoak / The NationalNeymar tournament inspires Emirati player to expand women's football

Dream Cristiano Ronaldo meeting for Kazakh fan born without legs

The centre in Sports City includes grass pitches and has the latest training equipment at a performance analysis centre.

Visitors can develop their skills and keep track of scores from drills and exercises to better understand areas where they can improve as a player.

The concept is the brainchild of Costa, who played 94 times for Portugal between 1993 and 2004, reaching the European Championship final in 2004 where his side lost to Greece.

Updated: June 12, 2021 03:36 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
The UAE's ambassador to the UN, Lana Nusseibeh, casts her vote on which countries will serve on the Security Council. UAE Mission to the UN Twitter account

UAE and four others elected to UN Security Council

UAE
Paul Cortes, Philippine Consul General in Dubai will leave his position in August. Antonie Robertson / The National. 

Filipino diplomat prepares to leave Dubai after six years

UAE Government
From left: Brigitte Macron, Carrie Johnson and Kate Middleton at the G7 royal reception. Getty

G7: Kate Middleton, Carrie Johnson and Brigitte Macron dress up for royal reception

Lifestyle
UAE's Fabio De Lima scores his second goal against Indonesia in the World cup qualifiers at the Zabeel Stadium, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Van Marwijk wants more from UAE in World Cup showdown with Vietnam

Football
Proof of coronavirus vaccination or a recent PCR test is now required to enter some places in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Antonie Robertson / The National

Al Hosn: how to download and register the UAE's Covid-19 vaccine app

UAE Government
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read