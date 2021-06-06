Negative Covid test required for Abu Dhabi visa health check

Applicants must show proof they're free of virus from Monday

A health worker in the UAE examines a sample to test for Covid-19. AFP
A health worker in the UAE examines a sample to test for Covid-19. AFP

Anyone in Abu Dhabi having medical screening for a residency visa application or renewal will have to present a negative Covid-19 test result under new rules.

Officials said the test should be taken within 72 hours of the health check.

All applicants visiting screening centres operated by Ambulatory Healthcare Services must provide proof they are free of the virus from Monday.

The safety measures were announced by the health body, part of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) on social media on Sunday.

"All applicants visiting the Disease Prevention and Screening Centres should have a negative Covid-19 result on the Al Hosn app done within 72 hours starting from Monday, June 7, and must follow all the recommended precautionary measures," the statement said.

Coronavirus outbreak

A pedestrian walks past a wall mural representing awareness measures against the Covid-19 coronavirus in Navi Mumbai on June 7, 2021. / AFP / Indranil MUKHERJEELatest updates

UAE records 2,188 new cases and 2,150 recoveries

Ambulatory Healthcare Services operates 11 centres across the capital.

PCR testing has been central to the country's efforts to overcome the pandemic.

More than 51.7 million tests have been conducted nationwide since the outbreak began.

Medical screening is mandatory in order to secure residency in the country.

The examination comprises of a blood test and a chest X-ray to check for a range of diseases.

Updated: June 6, 2021 10:10 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
A woman receives a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the refugee camp in Greece. AFP 

EU health chiefs warn of low vaccination rates in migrant groups

Europe
A medical worker with a swab testing kit. Victor Besa / The National 

Coronavirus: UAE records 1,968 new cases and three deaths

Health
A man receives a Covid-19 vaccine as part of the Covax initiative, in Amritsar, India. AFP

Gordon Brown: 10 billion Covid-19 doses needed to vaccinate the world

Europe
Crown Prince Haakon Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway kayak in Oslo with a group of young people earlier this month. The country's top doctor has declared the pandemic to be over. AFP 

Health chief declares Norway has beaten Covid-19 pandemic

Europe
People enjoy the summer weather in London in June. While the UK government plans to lift lockdown restrictions completely on June 21, the final decision rests on hospital admissions and death rates. EPA

Life in limbo: British business pins its hopes on 'freedom day'

Economy
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read