Negative Covid test required for Abu Dhabi visa health check

Anyone in Abu Dhabi having medical screening for a residency visa application or renewal will have to present a negative Covid-19 test result under new rules.

Officials said the test should be taken within 72 hours of the health check.

All applicants visiting screening centres operated by Ambulatory Healthcare Services must provide proof they are free of the virus from Monday.

The safety measures were announced by the health body, part of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) on social media on Sunday.

"All applicants visiting the Disease Prevention and Screening Centres should have a negative Covid-19 result on the Al Hosn app done within 72 hours starting from Monday, June 7, and must follow all the recommended precautionary measures," the statement said.

Ambulatory Healthcare Services operates 11 centres across the capital.

PCR testing has been central to the country's efforts to overcome the pandemic.

More than 51.7 million tests have been conducted nationwide since the outbreak began.

Medical screening is mandatory in order to secure residency in the country.

The examination comprises of a blood test and a chest X-ray to check for a range of diseases.