Medics at Dubai's 1,200-bed Covid-19 field hospital remain on alert

FIELD HOSPITAL-DXB Seha has built a 50-bed intensive care unit at the Dubai Parks and Resorts Covid-19 health centre. (PS)

As hundreds of people queue to be vaccinated at one of the country’s largest temporary medical sites at Dubai Parks and Resorts, a 1,200-bed field hospital near by lies empty.

Empty beds are a sign of progress in the fight against Covid-19, said one of the hospital's general practitioners, Dr Mohammad Nour Al Saeed, from Syria.

But health officials do not take victory over the virus for granted, with the worrying surge in India a timely warning against complacency.

At the peak of the pandemic in 2020, two thirds of the temporary field hospital was full. It is now on standby.

“This site has been a major hub for vaccination in recent months,” said Dr Al Saeed.

“We started with 600 vaccinations daily but we can now give around 5,000 jabs every day."

Working on the front line during the pandemic has shown doctors how serious the virus can be.

With this in mind, a new 50-bed intensive care unit was added at the site.

“Working in ICU or with inpatients has given an insight into how damaging this virus can be," said Dr Al Saeed.

“In the beginning it was very rare to see a young person in hospital with Covid-19.

“In recent months we have seen patients getting younger, with many aged 19 to 20.”

Every day, thousands of people visit the resort's vaccination centre, built in a car park 20 minutes outside Dubai and operated by Abu Dhabi Health Services (Seha), to receive doses of the vaccines developed by Pfizer and Sinopharm.

So far, more than 10 million doses have been administered across the country in one of the world's fastest inoculation drives.

A separate metric shows 65 per cent of the eligible population are now vaccinated against Covid-19.

Any resident over the age of 16 can now schedule their first or second dose of the vaccine at the centre.

If called on, staff at the field hospital can treat all Covid-19 cases, from patients with mild symptoms to those in need of intensive care.

The dedicated coronavirus unit will free up city hospitals to treat regular inpatients with everyday ailments.

It is not simply rows of empty wards inside the field hospital, there is also a pharmacy and a laboratory with a cold-storage unit set at minus 80°C for vaccine doses.

Field hospital 'here if needed'

The vast centre is divided into patient-only zones, where only medics in full personal protective equipment may enter.

A strict one-way system is in place, so up to 1,200 patients can be screened, treated and monitored during their journey through the centre.

Cameras adorn the walls of each ICU bay to allow healthcare staff to monitor patients 24 hours a day.

Wards are equipped to give up to 50 patients at a time oxygen and life supportin a similar manner to a regular hospital.

As cases of Covid-19 continue to fall in the UAE, a surge in India that has taken its infection tally to more than 17 million should remind everyone to remain vigilant, said Dr Al Saeed, who joined Seha in April 2020.

“We are winning against the virus in the UAE but we need to be cautious now more than ever,” said Dr Al Saeed.

“It is important we do not collapse under the strain of more cases so we must all continue to be careful.

“What is happening in India is a disaster because they cannot provide enough oxygen.

“The brother of one of our nurses died because of this. This hospital has never been full, but it is on standby.

“Hopefully it will not be needed, but it is here if it is.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

SERIES INFO Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi Sunshine Series All matches at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Test series 1st Test: Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets

2nd Test: Wednesday, 10 March – Sunday, 14 March Play starts at 9.30am T20 series 1st T20I: Wednesday, 17 March

2nd T20I: Friday, 19 March

3rd T20I: Saturday, 20 March TV

Supporters in the UAE can watch the matches on the Rabbithole channel on YouTube

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Tuesday (UAE kick-off times) Leicester City v Brighton (9pm) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (11.15pm) Wednesday Manchester United v Sheffield United (9pm) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (9pm) Norwich City v Everton (9pm) Wolves v Bournemouth (9pm) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (11.15pm) Thursday Burnley v Watford (9pm) Southampton v Arsenal (9pm) Chelsea v Manchester City (11.15pm)

