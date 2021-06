Injured Emirati hiker rescued from Jebel Hafeet

An Emirati hiker was winched to safety in a helicopter rescue operation from the Jebel Hafeet mountain.

The National Search and Rescue team were called in by Abu Dhabi Police when the hiker fell on a mountain trail and broke a leg on Sunday.

Video of the man being lifted in a stretcher into the rescue helicopter has been uploaded to the National Search and Rescue team's Instagram page.

The team tracked down the hiker, 38, on the rocky terrain, strapped him securely to a stretcher and evacuated him to hospital in Al Ain.

Police frequently issue warnings cautioning hikers against venturing out on treacherous trails on their own.

Days earlier, the federal rescue team rescued a 40-year-old Italian hiker from the Galila mountain in Ras Al Khaimah when he slipped off a rocky incline.

A two-year-old boy was found after an extensive overnight search in the Jebel Jais mountains two weeks ago after his parents reported him missing.

Climbers are advised to explore the routes with registered hiking groups, carry sufficient water and stay away from tough mountain tracks in the summer heat.

Rescue teams also advise hikers to stick to well-marked trails and to inform friends or family about the route they plan to take.

Beginners are warned against climbing in temperatures above 35°C, which can lead to severe dehydration.

