Coronavirus: UAE reports 437 new cases as 577 recover

Commuters cross a busy street in Dubai's old town. Pawan Singh / The National (PAWAN SINGH)

The UAE reported 437 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, after conducting a further 58,000 coronavirus tests across the country.

The infections raised the country's total to 47,797. Another 577 reportedly recovered from the virus, taking the recovery tally to 36,411.

Officials said two people died, raising the death toll to 313.

The new figures indicate that at least 76 per cent of the UAE's total number of Covid-19 cases have now recovered.

The UAE has conducted more than three million coronavirus tests since the first cases were identified in late January.

During the country's regular briefing, officials said the slackening of some precautionary measures were not an indication that the threat of Covid-19 had disappeared.

The UAE ended its nationwide nightly disinfection programme last week but Salem Al Zaabi, acting director of Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution, said safety precautions were still in place to stop the virus from spreading.

Mr Al Zaabi urged the public to continue to follow Covid-19 safety guidelines or risk being heavily fined.

“Following the completion of the National Disinfection Programme, unfortunately we noticed a significant increase in the number of offences in our community, which is a sign of some being reckless,” Mr Al Zaabi said.

“We urge the public to comply with the instructions issued by the health and security authorities and to follow social distancing guidelines. Offenders will be subject to legal action as per UAE law.”

He reminded the public to continue to avoid social gatherings and family visits.

Regulations on wearing face masks in public remain in place and capacity limits have been set in public places in most emirates.

Those found flouting rules will be fined and the penalties will be doubled for a repeat offence.

Third time offenders will be subject to legal action and could be jailed for up to six months or fined no less than Dh100,000.

This week, indoor sports centres and gyms in Abu Dhabi are set to reopen after months of closure to prevent the spread of the virus.

Visitors and coaches must adhere to social distancing of at least two metres, carry sanitiser and train alone if they are not a part of a group session.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Madrid Open schedule Men's semi-finals Novak Djokovic (1) v Dominic Thiem (5) from 6pm Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) v Rafael Nadal (2) from 11pm Women's final Simona Halep (3) v Kiki Bertens (7) from 8.30pm

South Africa squad Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

SCORES IN BRIEF Lahore Qalandars 186 for 4 in 19.4 overs

(Sohail 100,Phil Salt 37 not out, Bilal Irshad 30, Josh Poysden 2-26)

bt Yorkshire Vikings 184 for 5 in 20 overs

(Jonathan Tattersall 36, Harry Brook 37, Gary Ballance 33, Adam Lyth 32, Shaheen Afridi 2-36).

