Coronavirus: on patrol with Abu Dhabi's door-to-door Covid-19 testing team

Captain Dr Aisha Al Maamari, from the Abu Dhabi Police medical services department, helps to organise free Covid-19 tests to the public in Abu Dhabi. All pictures by Victor Besa/The National (BESA)

Police and medics have joined forces in Abu Dhabi to offer free Covid-19 tests at the homes of residents to boost efforts to drive down infection rates in the emirate.

The police's special patrol unit, Al Mersad, has gone from door-to-door with health workers and volunteers at residential buildings in Khalidiyah, Al Najda, Al Zafaranah and parts of the Corniche for the past three weeks.

The aim of the campaign is to ensure all sections of society get access to screening, particularly those at most risk of suffering serious illness as a result of contracting the virus.

“We cover up to 26 buildings everyday between 6pm and midnight,” said Captain Dr Aisha Al Maamari, from the Abu Dhabi Police medical services department.

“The idea was to avoid taking families to tents in order to not compromise their safety and privacy.

“Especially for people with chronic diseases, pregnant women, children and special needs - it is much safer to test them at their own homes.”

Police are specifically targeting buildings that are inhabited by non-Emirati families who may not be able to afford to get tested, and those whose employers may not have required them to do so.

“Basically we reach the families who were not able to reach the testing centres,” said the officer.

“The tests are optional, but we convince residents that this project will help us reach zero cases if they co-operate.

“Because then we will be able to pinpoint the high-spread areas and quarantine the infected.”

The National joined the task force during a visit to a residential building in the Al Zafaranah district.

When the team reaches a building, they set up computers and card readers in the reception.

The volunteers, accompanied by members of the police, then knock on people’s doors to explain the procedure.

They take their Emirates ID cards back to the reception to scan them and register all the relevant details. After that the team goes back up with a medic to take the swab.

“This is Dr Aisha from Abu Dhabi Police, we are managing diagnosis for Covid-19,” said the police captain to a resident after knocking on his door.

The 42-year-old Lebanese man gladly accepted to be tested.

“At the end of the day they are looking for our benefit and health,” said Ziad Marchi, a service manager for BMW.

This was his second time to get tested, he said.

“I tested the first time in April, because I was in contact with someone who tested positive.”

But luckily for Mr Marchi, he tested negative.

He said he appreciated the gesture and believed it would be to the benefit of everybody to get tested.

“I don’t believe in any other place in the world this is happening, police knocking on your door and asking if you would like to be tested," he said.

Resident Ziad Marchi receives his Covid-19 test outside his apartment. Victor Besa/The National

“This shows that the government cares about people’s health and so I don’t think anyone will reject.”

The building supervisor, Mohammed Abdulwahab, said a health official approached him at noon to inform him of the test drive that would take place later that day.

“He asked me to inform all residents that they will arrive at 7pm to take swabs,” said the 56-year-old Egyptian.

“I went from door to door to inform all 15 flats so they can be prepared and not taken by surprise.”

He said all of the residents were happy to get tested, except for one who said he had just tested recently.

“My turn will come once the residents are done; it will be my first time I did not get the chance to do it before.”

The residents were informed that they will be receiving their results once ready.

Some cases are transferred to one of the Covid-19 treatment facilities before the test results come out, said Captain Dr Al Maamari, if the person displays symptoms such as a high fever.

On Tuesday, the Abu Dhabi government revealed an extensive six-week screening strategy in Mussaffah had “fully contained” the spread of Covid-19 after tests on 570,000 residents.

In the door-to-door operation, 2,730 buildings were checked and 260 housing complexes disinfected.

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

The Two Popes Director: Fernando Meirelles Stars: Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce Four out of five stars

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.2-litre, turbodiesel Transmission: 6-speed auto Power: 160hp Torque: 385Nm Price: Dh116,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

The specs: 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Price, base / as tested Dh220,000 / Dh320,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission 10-speed automatic Power 421hp @ 6,000rpm Torque 678Nm @ 3,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 14.1L / 100km

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

How to become a Boglehead Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps. • Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both. • Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better. • Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash. • Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property. • Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers. • Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs. • Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them. • Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.

