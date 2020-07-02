Coronavirus: Dubai resident still feeling ill-effects of 'brutal' Covid-19 fight six weeks after all-clear

Eman Jamal contracted Covid-19 in late April and is showing symptoms six weeks after being given the all-clear. Antonie Robertson / The National

A Dubai resident said she is still suffering the ill-effects of her "brutal" battle with Covid-19, six weeks after being given the all-clear.

Eman Jamal, 35, said she does not know how she contracted the virus back in late April, which left her with pounding headaches and a cough which "ripped her insides apart".

She said her family took every precaution possible to avoid infection, including immediately changing their clothes after they came home from the supermarket and cleaning everything at a sanitisation station set up at the entrance to their house.

But despite all this, she and all five other members of the household still fell sick with Covid-19.

Ms Jamal, her mother and their nanny all developed mild pneumonia.

“I was having extreme difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, bad headaches, a cough that ripped my insides apart and pounding body pains,” said Ms Jamal, who is Palestinian American.

“This virus is brutal. It made me feel like nothing I ever felt before. I would feel great for a few hours or even days and then out of the blue the symptoms will appear again, what a horrible feeling.”

Ms Jamal spent 18 days at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital in Al Barsha before being discharged on May 17 following two negative tests for the virus.

Her husband became ill first with a bad headache, high fever and chills. Ms Jamal said he was barely able to move and lost his sense of taste and smell.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 21 pic The Third Place Cafe along the Corniche during the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. Victor Besa / The National (pic)

He went on to become seriously ill, developing double pneumonia, and required oxygen to help him breathe. He did not have any pre-existing conditions that put him at higher risk of complications.

The couple’s two children were also infected despite displaying no symptoms.

Six weeks on, while the rest of the household have fully recovered, Ms Jamal is still suffering.

She has difficulty breathing, tightness in her chest, unexplained headaches and tingling in her body at times.

Ms Jamal is one of a growing number of post-Covid-19 patients to experience lingering symptoms.

Doctors at Yale in the United States have estimated that 20 to 50 per cent of people who have had the virus are left with lasting health effects.

She did not know anyone else who had the virus aside from her family, who did not suffer from the same effects.

And she got to the point she felt so lonely she sought out Facebook groups to reach other people like herself who are still feeling ill, long after they have officially recovered.

“There are thousands of members from all over the world. So that made me feel more like I am not crazy,” she said.

There is now a growing acknowledgement in the medical community that a significant number of Covid-19 sufferers have persistent symptoms.

“A few weeks ago they used to say we can’t find out what is medically wrong with you. And now they tell me we know what you are going through is very real,” said Ms Jamal.

“We just don’t know what the cause is and we are trying to figure it out. On Thursday I am going to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. I will be seeing an immunologist and a cardiologist.”

Dr Srinivasa Rao, a specialist in internal medicine at NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Nahda, Dubai, did not treat Ms Jamal, but said most recovered Covid-19 patients he sees struggle with lasting symptoms.

“Most of the patients who are admitted to hospital and recover do have long term effects. Most commonly the patients have loss of smell,” he said.

“Once the virus infects the epithelial cells, which starts in the nostrils, the nerve endings get damaged. And once the nerve endings are damaged, they cannot smell anything.

“People take sometimes six weeks or eight weeks to recover.”

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Mohammed Al Attas Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Mohammed Al Attas Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Mohammed Al Attas Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Mohammed Al Attas Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Mohammed Al Attas Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Mohammed Al Attas Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Mohammed Al Attas Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Mohammed Al Attas Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Mohammed Al Attas Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Mohammed Al Attas Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Mohammed Al Attas Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Mohammed Al Attas Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Mohammed Al Attas Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Mohammed Al Attas Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Mohammed Al Attas Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Mohammed Al Attas Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

8pm, Thursday

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

8pm, Thursday

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

8pm, Thursday

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

8pm, Thursday

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

8pm, Thursday

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

8pm, Thursday

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

8pm, Thursday

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

8pm, Thursday

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

8pm, Thursday

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

8pm, Thursday

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

8pm, Thursday

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

8pm, Thursday

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

8pm, Thursday

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

8pm, Thursday

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

8pm, Thursday

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

8pm, Thursday

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

UAE cricketers abroad Sid Jhurani is not the first cricketer from the UAE to go to the UK to try his luck. Rameez Shahzad Played alongside Ben Stokes and Liam Plunkett in Durham while he was studying there. He also played club cricket as an overseas professional, but his time in the UK stunted his UAE career. The batsman went a decade without playing for the national team. Yodhin Punja The seam bowler was named in the UAE’s extended World Cup squad in 2015 despite being just 15 at the time. He made his senior UAE debut aged 16, and subsequently took up a scholarship at Claremont High School in the south of England.

UAE cricketers abroad Sid Jhurani is not the first cricketer from the UAE to go to the UK to try his luck. Rameez Shahzad Played alongside Ben Stokes and Liam Plunkett in Durham while he was studying there. He also played club cricket as an overseas professional, but his time in the UK stunted his UAE career. The batsman went a decade without playing for the national team. Yodhin Punja The seam bowler was named in the UAE’s extended World Cup squad in 2015 despite being just 15 at the time. He made his senior UAE debut aged 16, and subsequently took up a scholarship at Claremont High School in the south of England.

UAE cricketers abroad Sid Jhurani is not the first cricketer from the UAE to go to the UK to try his luck. Rameez Shahzad Played alongside Ben Stokes and Liam Plunkett in Durham while he was studying there. He also played club cricket as an overseas professional, but his time in the UK stunted his UAE career. The batsman went a decade without playing for the national team. Yodhin Punja The seam bowler was named in the UAE’s extended World Cup squad in 2015 despite being just 15 at the time. He made his senior UAE debut aged 16, and subsequently took up a scholarship at Claremont High School in the south of England.

UAE cricketers abroad Sid Jhurani is not the first cricketer from the UAE to go to the UK to try his luck. Rameez Shahzad Played alongside Ben Stokes and Liam Plunkett in Durham while he was studying there. He also played club cricket as an overseas professional, but his time in the UK stunted his UAE career. The batsman went a decade without playing for the national team. Yodhin Punja The seam bowler was named in the UAE’s extended World Cup squad in 2015 despite being just 15 at the time. He made his senior UAE debut aged 16, and subsequently took up a scholarship at Claremont High School in the south of England.

UAE cricketers abroad Sid Jhurani is not the first cricketer from the UAE to go to the UK to try his luck. Rameez Shahzad Played alongside Ben Stokes and Liam Plunkett in Durham while he was studying there. He also played club cricket as an overseas professional, but his time in the UK stunted his UAE career. The batsman went a decade without playing for the national team. Yodhin Punja The seam bowler was named in the UAE’s extended World Cup squad in 2015 despite being just 15 at the time. He made his senior UAE debut aged 16, and subsequently took up a scholarship at Claremont High School in the south of England.

UAE cricketers abroad Sid Jhurani is not the first cricketer from the UAE to go to the UK to try his luck. Rameez Shahzad Played alongside Ben Stokes and Liam Plunkett in Durham while he was studying there. He also played club cricket as an overseas professional, but his time in the UK stunted his UAE career. The batsman went a decade without playing for the national team. Yodhin Punja The seam bowler was named in the UAE’s extended World Cup squad in 2015 despite being just 15 at the time. He made his senior UAE debut aged 16, and subsequently took up a scholarship at Claremont High School in the south of England.

UAE cricketers abroad Sid Jhurani is not the first cricketer from the UAE to go to the UK to try his luck. Rameez Shahzad Played alongside Ben Stokes and Liam Plunkett in Durham while he was studying there. He also played club cricket as an overseas professional, but his time in the UK stunted his UAE career. The batsman went a decade without playing for the national team. Yodhin Punja The seam bowler was named in the UAE’s extended World Cup squad in 2015 despite being just 15 at the time. He made his senior UAE debut aged 16, and subsequently took up a scholarship at Claremont High School in the south of England.

UAE cricketers abroad Sid Jhurani is not the first cricketer from the UAE to go to the UK to try his luck. Rameez Shahzad Played alongside Ben Stokes and Liam Plunkett in Durham while he was studying there. He also played club cricket as an overseas professional, but his time in the UK stunted his UAE career. The batsman went a decade without playing for the national team. Yodhin Punja The seam bowler was named in the UAE’s extended World Cup squad in 2015 despite being just 15 at the time. He made his senior UAE debut aged 16, and subsequently took up a scholarship at Claremont High School in the south of England.

UAE cricketers abroad Sid Jhurani is not the first cricketer from the UAE to go to the UK to try his luck. Rameez Shahzad Played alongside Ben Stokes and Liam Plunkett in Durham while he was studying there. He also played club cricket as an overseas professional, but his time in the UK stunted his UAE career. The batsman went a decade without playing for the national team. Yodhin Punja The seam bowler was named in the UAE’s extended World Cup squad in 2015 despite being just 15 at the time. He made his senior UAE debut aged 16, and subsequently took up a scholarship at Claremont High School in the south of England.

UAE cricketers abroad Sid Jhurani is not the first cricketer from the UAE to go to the UK to try his luck. Rameez Shahzad Played alongside Ben Stokes and Liam Plunkett in Durham while he was studying there. He also played club cricket as an overseas professional, but his time in the UK stunted his UAE career. The batsman went a decade without playing for the national team. Yodhin Punja The seam bowler was named in the UAE’s extended World Cup squad in 2015 despite being just 15 at the time. He made his senior UAE debut aged 16, and subsequently took up a scholarship at Claremont High School in the south of England.

UAE cricketers abroad Sid Jhurani is not the first cricketer from the UAE to go to the UK to try his luck. Rameez Shahzad Played alongside Ben Stokes and Liam Plunkett in Durham while he was studying there. He also played club cricket as an overseas professional, but his time in the UK stunted his UAE career. The batsman went a decade without playing for the national team. Yodhin Punja The seam bowler was named in the UAE’s extended World Cup squad in 2015 despite being just 15 at the time. He made his senior UAE debut aged 16, and subsequently took up a scholarship at Claremont High School in the south of England.

UAE cricketers abroad Sid Jhurani is not the first cricketer from the UAE to go to the UK to try his luck. Rameez Shahzad Played alongside Ben Stokes and Liam Plunkett in Durham while he was studying there. He also played club cricket as an overseas professional, but his time in the UK stunted his UAE career. The batsman went a decade without playing for the national team. Yodhin Punja The seam bowler was named in the UAE’s extended World Cup squad in 2015 despite being just 15 at the time. He made his senior UAE debut aged 16, and subsequently took up a scholarship at Claremont High School in the south of England.

UAE cricketers abroad Sid Jhurani is not the first cricketer from the UAE to go to the UK to try his luck. Rameez Shahzad Played alongside Ben Stokes and Liam Plunkett in Durham while he was studying there. He also played club cricket as an overseas professional, but his time in the UK stunted his UAE career. The batsman went a decade without playing for the national team. Yodhin Punja The seam bowler was named in the UAE’s extended World Cup squad in 2015 despite being just 15 at the time. He made his senior UAE debut aged 16, and subsequently took up a scholarship at Claremont High School in the south of England.

UAE cricketers abroad Sid Jhurani is not the first cricketer from the UAE to go to the UK to try his luck. Rameez Shahzad Played alongside Ben Stokes and Liam Plunkett in Durham while he was studying there. He also played club cricket as an overseas professional, but his time in the UK stunted his UAE career. The batsman went a decade without playing for the national team. Yodhin Punja The seam bowler was named in the UAE’s extended World Cup squad in 2015 despite being just 15 at the time. He made his senior UAE debut aged 16, and subsequently took up a scholarship at Claremont High School in the south of England.

UAE cricketers abroad Sid Jhurani is not the first cricketer from the UAE to go to the UK to try his luck. Rameez Shahzad Played alongside Ben Stokes and Liam Plunkett in Durham while he was studying there. He also played club cricket as an overseas professional, but his time in the UK stunted his UAE career. The batsman went a decade without playing for the national team. Yodhin Punja The seam bowler was named in the UAE’s extended World Cup squad in 2015 despite being just 15 at the time. He made his senior UAE debut aged 16, and subsequently took up a scholarship at Claremont High School in the south of England.

UAE cricketers abroad Sid Jhurani is not the first cricketer from the UAE to go to the UK to try his luck. Rameez Shahzad Played alongside Ben Stokes and Liam Plunkett in Durham while he was studying there. He also played club cricket as an overseas professional, but his time in the UK stunted his UAE career. The batsman went a decade without playing for the national team. Yodhin Punja The seam bowler was named in the UAE’s extended World Cup squad in 2015 despite being just 15 at the time. He made his senior UAE debut aged 16, and subsequently took up a scholarship at Claremont High School in the south of England.

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2 Second leg: Monday, Azizi Stadium, Tehran. Kick off 7pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2 Second leg: Monday, Azizi Stadium, Tehran. Kick off 7pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2 Second leg: Monday, Azizi Stadium, Tehran. Kick off 7pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2 Second leg: Monday, Azizi Stadium, Tehran. Kick off 7pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2 Second leg: Monday, Azizi Stadium, Tehran. Kick off 7pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2 Second leg: Monday, Azizi Stadium, Tehran. Kick off 7pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2 Second leg: Monday, Azizi Stadium, Tehran. Kick off 7pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2 Second leg: Monday, Azizi Stadium, Tehran. Kick off 7pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2 Second leg: Monday, Azizi Stadium, Tehran. Kick off 7pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2 Second leg: Monday, Azizi Stadium, Tehran. Kick off 7pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2 Second leg: Monday, Azizi Stadium, Tehran. Kick off 7pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2 Second leg: Monday, Azizi Stadium, Tehran. Kick off 7pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2 Second leg: Monday, Azizi Stadium, Tehran. Kick off 7pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2 Second leg: Monday, Azizi Stadium, Tehran. Kick off 7pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2 Second leg: Monday, Azizi Stadium, Tehran. Kick off 7pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2 Second leg: Monday, Azizi Stadium, Tehran. Kick off 7pm

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Abu Dhabi GP weekend schedule Friday First practice, 1pm

Second practice, 5pm Saturday Final practice, 2pm

Qualifying, 5pm Sunday Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps), 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP weekend schedule Friday First practice, 1pm

Second practice, 5pm Saturday Final practice, 2pm

Qualifying, 5pm Sunday Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps), 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP weekend schedule Friday First practice, 1pm

Second practice, 5pm Saturday Final practice, 2pm

Qualifying, 5pm Sunday Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps), 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP weekend schedule Friday First practice, 1pm

Second practice, 5pm Saturday Final practice, 2pm

Qualifying, 5pm Sunday Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps), 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP weekend schedule Friday First practice, 1pm

Second practice, 5pm Saturday Final practice, 2pm

Qualifying, 5pm Sunday Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps), 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP weekend schedule Friday First practice, 1pm

Second practice, 5pm Saturday Final practice, 2pm

Qualifying, 5pm Sunday Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps), 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP weekend schedule Friday First practice, 1pm

Second practice, 5pm Saturday Final practice, 2pm

Qualifying, 5pm Sunday Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps), 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP weekend schedule Friday First practice, 1pm

Second practice, 5pm Saturday Final practice, 2pm

Qualifying, 5pm Sunday Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps), 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP weekend schedule Friday First practice, 1pm

Second practice, 5pm Saturday Final practice, 2pm

Qualifying, 5pm Sunday Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps), 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP weekend schedule Friday First practice, 1pm

Second practice, 5pm Saturday Final practice, 2pm

Qualifying, 5pm Sunday Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps), 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP weekend schedule Friday First practice, 1pm

Second practice, 5pm Saturday Final practice, 2pm

Qualifying, 5pm Sunday Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps), 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP weekend schedule Friday First practice, 1pm

Second practice, 5pm Saturday Final practice, 2pm

Qualifying, 5pm Sunday Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps), 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP weekend schedule Friday First practice, 1pm

Second practice, 5pm Saturday Final practice, 2pm

Qualifying, 5pm Sunday Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps), 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP weekend schedule Friday First practice, 1pm

Second practice, 5pm Saturday Final practice, 2pm

Qualifying, 5pm Sunday Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps), 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP weekend schedule Friday First practice, 1pm

Second practice, 5pm Saturday Final practice, 2pm

Qualifying, 5pm Sunday Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps), 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP weekend schedule Friday First practice, 1pm

Second practice, 5pm Saturday Final practice, 2pm

Qualifying, 5pm Sunday Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps), 5.10pm

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m

Winner: Arjan, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jap Nazaa, Royston Ffrench, Irfan Ellahi. 6pm: Al Ruwais Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 1,200m​​​​​​​

Winner: RB Lam Tara, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinal. 6.30pm: Shadwell Gold Cup Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Sanad, Bernardo Pinheiro, Khalifa Al Neyadi. 7pm: Shadwell Farm Stallions Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Patrick Cosgrave, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 7.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dubai Canal, Harry Bentley, Satish Seemar.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m

Winner: Arjan, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jap Nazaa, Royston Ffrench, Irfan Ellahi. 6pm: Al Ruwais Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 1,200m​​​​​​​

Winner: RB Lam Tara, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinal. 6.30pm: Shadwell Gold Cup Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Sanad, Bernardo Pinheiro, Khalifa Al Neyadi. 7pm: Shadwell Farm Stallions Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Patrick Cosgrave, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 7.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dubai Canal, Harry Bentley, Satish Seemar.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m

Winner: Arjan, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jap Nazaa, Royston Ffrench, Irfan Ellahi. 6pm: Al Ruwais Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 1,200m​​​​​​​

Winner: RB Lam Tara, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinal. 6.30pm: Shadwell Gold Cup Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Sanad, Bernardo Pinheiro, Khalifa Al Neyadi. 7pm: Shadwell Farm Stallions Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Patrick Cosgrave, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 7.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dubai Canal, Harry Bentley, Satish Seemar.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m

Winner: Arjan, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jap Nazaa, Royston Ffrench, Irfan Ellahi. 6pm: Al Ruwais Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 1,200m​​​​​​​

Winner: RB Lam Tara, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinal. 6.30pm: Shadwell Gold Cup Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Sanad, Bernardo Pinheiro, Khalifa Al Neyadi. 7pm: Shadwell Farm Stallions Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Patrick Cosgrave, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 7.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dubai Canal, Harry Bentley, Satish Seemar.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m

Winner: Arjan, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jap Nazaa, Royston Ffrench, Irfan Ellahi. 6pm: Al Ruwais Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 1,200m​​​​​​​

Winner: RB Lam Tara, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinal. 6.30pm: Shadwell Gold Cup Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Sanad, Bernardo Pinheiro, Khalifa Al Neyadi. 7pm: Shadwell Farm Stallions Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Patrick Cosgrave, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 7.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dubai Canal, Harry Bentley, Satish Seemar.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m

Winner: Arjan, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jap Nazaa, Royston Ffrench, Irfan Ellahi. 6pm: Al Ruwais Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 1,200m​​​​​​​

Winner: RB Lam Tara, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinal. 6.30pm: Shadwell Gold Cup Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Sanad, Bernardo Pinheiro, Khalifa Al Neyadi. 7pm: Shadwell Farm Stallions Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Patrick Cosgrave, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 7.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dubai Canal, Harry Bentley, Satish Seemar.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m

Winner: Arjan, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jap Nazaa, Royston Ffrench, Irfan Ellahi. 6pm: Al Ruwais Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 1,200m​​​​​​​

Winner: RB Lam Tara, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinal. 6.30pm: Shadwell Gold Cup Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Sanad, Bernardo Pinheiro, Khalifa Al Neyadi. 7pm: Shadwell Farm Stallions Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Patrick Cosgrave, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 7.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dubai Canal, Harry Bentley, Satish Seemar.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m

Winner: Arjan, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jap Nazaa, Royston Ffrench, Irfan Ellahi. 6pm: Al Ruwais Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 1,200m​​​​​​​

Winner: RB Lam Tara, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinal. 6.30pm: Shadwell Gold Cup Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Sanad, Bernardo Pinheiro, Khalifa Al Neyadi. 7pm: Shadwell Farm Stallions Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Patrick Cosgrave, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 7.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dubai Canal, Harry Bentley, Satish Seemar.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m

Winner: Arjan, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jap Nazaa, Royston Ffrench, Irfan Ellahi. 6pm: Al Ruwais Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 1,200m​​​​​​​

Winner: RB Lam Tara, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinal. 6.30pm: Shadwell Gold Cup Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Sanad, Bernardo Pinheiro, Khalifa Al Neyadi. 7pm: Shadwell Farm Stallions Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Patrick Cosgrave, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 7.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dubai Canal, Harry Bentley, Satish Seemar.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m

Winner: Arjan, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jap Nazaa, Royston Ffrench, Irfan Ellahi. 6pm: Al Ruwais Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 1,200m​​​​​​​

Winner: RB Lam Tara, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinal. 6.30pm: Shadwell Gold Cup Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Sanad, Bernardo Pinheiro, Khalifa Al Neyadi. 7pm: Shadwell Farm Stallions Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Patrick Cosgrave, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 7.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dubai Canal, Harry Bentley, Satish Seemar.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m

Winner: Arjan, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jap Nazaa, Royston Ffrench, Irfan Ellahi. 6pm: Al Ruwais Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 1,200m​​​​​​​

Winner: RB Lam Tara, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinal. 6.30pm: Shadwell Gold Cup Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Sanad, Bernardo Pinheiro, Khalifa Al Neyadi. 7pm: Shadwell Farm Stallions Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Patrick Cosgrave, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 7.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dubai Canal, Harry Bentley, Satish Seemar.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m

Winner: Arjan, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jap Nazaa, Royston Ffrench, Irfan Ellahi. 6pm: Al Ruwais Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 1,200m​​​​​​​

Winner: RB Lam Tara, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinal. 6.30pm: Shadwell Gold Cup Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Sanad, Bernardo Pinheiro, Khalifa Al Neyadi. 7pm: Shadwell Farm Stallions Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Patrick Cosgrave, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 7.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dubai Canal, Harry Bentley, Satish Seemar.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m

Winner: Arjan, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jap Nazaa, Royston Ffrench, Irfan Ellahi. 6pm: Al Ruwais Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 1,200m​​​​​​​

Winner: RB Lam Tara, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinal. 6.30pm: Shadwell Gold Cup Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Sanad, Bernardo Pinheiro, Khalifa Al Neyadi. 7pm: Shadwell Farm Stallions Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Patrick Cosgrave, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 7.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dubai Canal, Harry Bentley, Satish Seemar.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m

Winner: Arjan, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jap Nazaa, Royston Ffrench, Irfan Ellahi. 6pm: Al Ruwais Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 1,200m​​​​​​​

Winner: RB Lam Tara, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinal. 6.30pm: Shadwell Gold Cup Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Sanad, Bernardo Pinheiro, Khalifa Al Neyadi. 7pm: Shadwell Farm Stallions Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Patrick Cosgrave, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 7.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dubai Canal, Harry Bentley, Satish Seemar.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m

Winner: Arjan, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jap Nazaa, Royston Ffrench, Irfan Ellahi. 6pm: Al Ruwais Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 1,200m​​​​​​​

Winner: RB Lam Tara, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinal. 6.30pm: Shadwell Gold Cup Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Sanad, Bernardo Pinheiro, Khalifa Al Neyadi. 7pm: Shadwell Farm Stallions Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Patrick Cosgrave, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 7.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dubai Canal, Harry Bentley, Satish Seemar.