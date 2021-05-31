Coronavirus: Dubai offers vaccine booking through WhatsApp

bz1602 Saidi op-ed The AI-enabled service allows residents to book a vaccine appointment quickly and efficiently via WhatsApp. Pawan Singh / The National (Pawan Singh / The National)

Explained: How to book a Covid-19 vaccine in Dubai via WhatsApp

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has introduced an AI-enabled service that allows residents to book a Covid-19 vaccine appointment via WhatsApp.

The new service utilises the health authority's hotline, which was rolled out last year, to answer pressing concerns about the coronavirus.

Residents wishing to book an appointment at a DHA facility can send a message saying “Hi” on WhatsApp to 800 342.

Users then submit their medical record number, select the vaccination centre and choose their preferred date and time.

The system will also send confirmation of the appointment.

The DHA said more than 150,000 Covid-19 queries had been addressed through the WhatsApp hotline since it launched its automated chatbot service last April.

The 24-hour system is available in multiple languages.

Fatma Al Khajah, director of the Customer Happiness Department at DHA, said the new service will further bolster the emirate's vaccination drive.

"Through the use of AI technology and this additional channel to book an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, we aim to provide community members with the utmost convenience," she said.

Ramez Shehadi, managing director of Facebook MENA, which operates the WhatsApp service in partnership with the DHA, said: “During the Covid-19 pandemic, it's been important more than ever before to connect the public with official sources of accurate health information."

Since the onset of the pandemic, WhatsApp has partnered with more than 150 national, state and local governments, as well as the World Health Organisation and UNICEF.

More than two billion people use WhatsApp globally and over three billion messages have been sent to Covid-19 helplines in the past year.

In pictures: the health workers who battled coronavirus

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 whiteaok People get tested for coronavirus at the Mina Rashid screening centre in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National (Chris Whiteoak)

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

