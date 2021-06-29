Coronavirus: authorities warn companies against sacking employees with Covid-19

Authorities have warned employers against sacking anyone who has tested positive for Covid-19.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said the rights of anyone suffering from a communicable disease were protected by law.
The ministry also called on the private sector to grant Covid-19 sufferers sick leave, if they qualify.
“The ministry affirmed the necessity of the private sector fulfilling social and legal responsibilities towards employees affected by the coronavirus, specially noting that the UAE is providing comprehensive and free healthcare services to citizens and residents alike,” said officials, according to Wam.
Article 27 of federal law 14 of 2014 made it illegal to place “any restrictions or provision on patients carrying communicable diseases that would deny them their rights,” they said.
“The ministry called on establishments not to terminate the service of any employee proven to have been infected with Covid-19.”
Companies found to be in breach of the law could be referred to court.
The ministry said it would handle any complaint concerning the termination of service due to the coronavirus according to procedures in place.
"The complaint, if not resolved in a friendly manner, would be referred to court for litigation to determine whether it constituted lawful termination or arbitrary dismissal.”
To be eligible for sick leave, an employee must have completed more than three months’ service after their probation period.
Thereafter, they are entitled to receive 90 days’ leave. Of that, they would receive their full salary for the first 15 days and half their salary for the subsequent 30 days. The remaining 45 days would be unpaid.
Employers were also reminded to document any employee leave, register amendments to employment contracts, and pay staff salaries through the Wages Protection System.
