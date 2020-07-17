Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi couple spent 15 weeks in the Seychelles after flights were grounded

Na16 JUL Couple stuck in Seychelles Teachers Casey James, 33, and Cotie Howard, 32, were stranded in the Seychelles for nearly four months. Courtesy: Casey James. (Courtesy of Casey James.)

Two teachers from Abu Dhabi have described becoming stranded in the Seychelles for nearly four months after coronavirus forced an extended holiday on the couple.

Husband and wife Casey James, 33, and Cotie Howard, 32, found themselves trapped on the archipelago after international flights were grounded.

The couple left the UAE in early March for a last-minute luxury holiday intended to take just 11 days.

But as the pandemic struck they had no choice but to stay put, leading to an unexpected, but idyllic, 15 weeks in the tropical paradise.

“We were really lucky compared to other couples staying in the Seychelles who paid a fortune to stay four months in a hotel,” said Mr James, a Grade Three primary teacher at Raha International School in the UAE capital.

“It is not a cheap place to go, and we only planned 11 days, so thought we could cut costs by staying in guest houses.

“The hardest part was not knowing when we could return or how much it was going to cost us.”

Mr James, from Canada, and Ms Howard, from the United States, flew out to the Seychelles on March 9.

The holiday promised days of breathtaking strolls along remote sandy beaches followed by cooling drinks as the sun dipped towards the Indian Ocean horizon.

Ten days into their extravagant retreat, however, and the UAE announced it was closing its borders to inbound flights.

Despite the move, the couple were reassured their Air Seychelles flight would take-off as scheduled, and they headed to the airport.

It was only on arriving at Mahe’s international terminal that their fate was sealed.

Immigration officials said they could fly on elsewhere but not home. The couple decided to stay.

“There was a possibility of transiting so we thought about flying back to the US but flights were closing all the time so we decided to stay put,” said Mr James.

“If we had gone back to the States we would have had an 11-hour time difference so would have had to teach [our UAE classes] in the middle of the night.

Canadian Casey James and his American wife Cotie Howard are both teachers in Abu Dhabi. Courtesy: Casey James

“A week later we realised we would have to stay there for the foreseeable future.”

Mr James revealed he and his wife were able to keep their total spend during the nearly four months down to Dh18,000.

They stayed at a beachside guesthouse at the Farida Apartments in Pointe Au Sel, where the owners charged them a special monthly rate of Dh3,300.

The pair did have to pay Dh3,000 for two laptops to allow them to continue working while away.

But they managed to rent a car for only Dh730 for their entire stay, allowing them to travel around the island.

“We just didn’t think we would be there for almost four months,” said Mr James.

“There were three weeks of full lockdown on the island with no one allowed to leave their homes except to buy supplies.

“This beautiful beach was right next to us, but we were not allowed to set foot on it.

“We ended up doing 15 weeks of online distance learning. At least we were in the same time zone as the UAE, so the only issues were with the Wi-Fi occasionally cutting out.”

Mr James said he was able to keep in touch with all the latest travel updates by joining various social media groups for others in similar predicaments.

A cleaner in the Emirates even took in the couple’s cat, Frank, and after applying to come home they managed to secure approval.

"We know how lucky we were to be able to continue teaching," Mr James said.

His return was approved and while waiting for her application to be approved, his wife decided to fly to Oregon to be with her family.

Although Ms Howard remains in the US, Mr James flew back to the UAE on an Air Seychelles cargo flight on July 4, paying Dh2,350 for his ticket.

“It is place we will keep in our hearts,” he said. “It was a special time but also very strange.”

“We realised we were lucky to be making a salary while being stuck. Not many people can say they had a work staycation for four months in the Seychelles.”

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine 2.4L four-cylinder Gearbox Nine-speed automatic Power 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.4L/100km

The bio Job: Coder, website designer and chief executive, Trinet solutions School: Year 8 pupil at Elite English School in Abu Hail, Deira Role Models: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Dream City: San Francisco Hometown: Dubai City of birth: Thiruvilla, Kerala

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Brief scores: Juventus 3 Dybala 6', Bonucci 17', Ronaldo 63' Frosinone 0

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

