Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi approves Covid-19 facial scanners after positive trial

Scanners to be deployed at certain shopping malls, some residential areas and all land and air entry points from June 28

Health officials in Abu Dhabi have approved the use of special scanners to detect Covid-19.

The move follows a trial of the technology in Ghantoot, Yas Island and Mussaffah, Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Sunday.

It said 20,000 people had been tested in the pilot and the results showed more than “90 per cent sensitivity”.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee will now deploy them at certain shopping malls, some residential areas and all land and air entry points from June 28.

If the scanner identifies a person as being potentially infected with Covid-19, they will not be permitted to enter and must take a PCR test within 24 hours.

The technology can detect a possible Covid-19 infection by measuring electromagnetic waves, “which change when the [ribonucleic acid RNA] particles of the virus are present in the person’s body”, the media office reported. RNA typically acts as a messenger carrying instructions from DNA.

Read More

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES. 16 APRIL 2020. COVID-19 Testing station in Al Mussafah. Medical staff pre-check individuals ahead of the actual COVID-19 test. (Photo: Antonie Robertson/The National) Journalist: Haneen Dajani. Section: National.Abu Dhabi launches major vaccination and testing drive in Mussaffah

These countries are making their own Covid-19 vaccines from scratch

Jamal Al Kaabi, undersecretary at the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, said the use of the scanners underlined the emirate’s commitment to protecting public health.

“Abu Dhabi has adopted an integrated strategy to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, based on increased testing to ensure safe entry into the emirate, vaccination and the continued implementation of precautionary measures,” he said.

Dr Al Kaabi said the scanners would be used alongside other screening methods such as PCR testing.

The system was developed by the EDE Research Institute Abu Dhabi.

Updated: June 27, 2021 09:56 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
File photo: A vial of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is seen at a vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre, London, England. Reuters

AstraZeneca tests booster vaccine against Covid variant

World
A man on a bike wears a mask to protect himself from Covid-19 in Bur Dubai. Regulations such as mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing rules have helped the UAE curb the spread of the coronavirus. Chris Whiteoak / The National

About one in three Covid-19 cases in UAE is highly contagious Delta variant

Health
Irum Fatima Tapal gets vaccinated at the newly opened Al Barsha Hall, Vaccination Centre that are administering 4000 vaccinations a day on May 5th, 2021. Antonie Robertson / The National. Reporter: Nick Webster for National.

UAE records 2,122 Covid-19 cases and four deaths

Health
Austria is reopening to more travellers including those from across the GCC from July 1. Courtesy Austria National Tourism Office

Austria reopening to vaccinated UAE travellers with no quarantine

Travel
epa09302804 A view inside the Ramses II temple in Abu Simbel, Egypt, 26 June 2021. Tourism in Egypt was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Egyptian archaeological sites welcome back tourists - in pictures

MENA
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read