Abu Dhabi to begin new clinical trials for people with MS

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC) will begin new clinical trials to help treat people with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Approved by Research Committee of Department of Health — Abu Dhabi, the study will include 45 patients.

The study will evaluate the efficacy of a new technology called extracorporeal photopheresis (ECP) in treating MS, with the end goal of establishing immunomodulation, or regulation of the body's immune system, in patients.

ECP is a cutting-edge, nonsurgical procedure also used to treat complications during bone marrow and stem cell transplants. It can also used to treat organ transplant rejection.

“The UAE is bringing the unique and innovative treatments that are mostly found in the West to the region in this ground-breaking clinical trial,” said Dr Yendry Ventura, ADSCC’s General Manager

“Multiple sclerosis is a debilitating disease that can have a devastating impact on many patients’ lives in the Middle East and around the world and our world-leading research centre has the chance to advance global biotechnology treatments to the next level.

Read more UAE stem cell breakthrough offers hope to blood cancer patients

“Getting here is the result of years of tireless work and commitment from our fantastic team at ADSCC and we are thrilled to be at the start of the Phase 1/2 study.”

The researchers will evaluate the selected patients during the one-year trial and Dr Ventura says the study will result in life-changing remedies for people in the UAE, the Middle East and beyond.

ECP technology has been used successfully since 1987 in fighting conditions that share some of the same characteristics as MS.

The trial is registered in the US government's clinical trials public database, an internationally recognised platform recognised by the World Health Organisation.