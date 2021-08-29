Dubai to launch UAE's first dedicated elderly care centre

Dubai is to launch the UAE's first dedicated healthcare centre for the elderly. Courtesy: Dubai Media Office

Dubai is to establish the UAE's first dedicated healthcare centre for the elderly.

The Vita Elderly Care Complex will act as a centre of excellence for healthcare services for both Emiratis and expatriates aged 65 and above.

The facility will include an outpatient geriatric medical centre, an advanced nursing home, an Alzheimer's centre, an elderly day-care centre, a rehabilitation facility, a ventilated care centre, a home care centre and home health monitoring.

The centre is being developed by Vita, a UAE-based healthcare investment company, in partnership with Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) free zone.

It will be central to plans for Dubai Healthcare City Phase 2, a health and wellness destination located in Al Jaddaf Dubai, overlooking Dubai Creek.

Officials have not said when construction will begin or when the complex is due to open.

“In line with Dubai’s vision to be the global hub for health care, offering the best services for all sectors of society, the signing of this agreement with Vita is a landmark moment for Dubai Healthcare City,” said Jamal Abdulsalam, chief executive of Dubai Healthcare City Authority, the governing body of DHCC.

“We are pleased to unveil this mega project, a testament to our commitment and duty to meet demand for integrated, quality healthcare services for the elderly, a key and growing demographic of the UAE society.”

“As a healthcare enabler, it is imperative to facilitate services for all. The new Vita Care project will see Dubai Healthcare City home to tailored services from paediatric right through to geriatric.”

Although the UAE is home to a largely youthful population, its elderly demographic is growing.

High life expectancy rates and a government drive to encourage more people to lay down roots in the UAE — through the long-term golden visa and the launch of a retirement visa programme for the over 55s — are set to contribute to the rise in the years ahead.

“Specialised medical care and non-clinical services for the elderly are currently not available at optimum capacity in the UAE,” said Abdullah Al Gurg, chairman of Vita.

“Addressing the needs of an ageing population is both a moral imperative and an essential service in the continuum of care. As Dubai continues to provide leading healthcare services to its population, we believe that there is a vital and unmet need for elderly care that must be addressed.

“This is ever more evident in a post Covid-19 world where the elderly have been one of the most impacted and vulnerable sections of society.

“Through the establishment of Vita Care, our aim is to place Dubai as a regional and global leader in this critical area of medical and pastoral care for the elderly.”

