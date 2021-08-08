Abu Dhabi warns PCR test providers against flouting fixed Dh65 price rule

Abu Dhabi's Department of Health says centres that breach the directive could be fined or even banned from offering the nasal swab tests

The National
Aug 8, 2021

Covid-19 test providers in Abu Dhabi face being fined or banned from offering PCR services to the public if they fail to abide by a fixed Dh65 ($17.70) price for the nasal swab test.

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi said centres would face tough action if they flouted rules set down by authorities.

In June, a healthcare centre was fined for failing to provide PCR tests at the mandated cost.

If any healthcare provider is not in compliance with this protocol, they will be terminated from providing PCR testing services and fines will be issued as per applicable legislations
Department of Health Abu Dhabi

The directive covers swab collection, testing and reporting of results.

"The fixed price for the PCR test is applied to both regular and urgent services," the Department of Health said.

"If any healthcare provider is not in compliance with this protocol, they will be terminated from providing PCR testing services and fines will be issued as per applicable legislations."

Health officials in the capital reduced the cost of a PCR test to Dh65 at healthcare clinics and screening centres in March.

The cost of PCR testing has been gradually reduced during the pandemic as part of a mass screening drive.

The nasal swab test was typically priced at Dh370 in the early months of the outbreak, but the cost was reduced to Dh180 in Abu Dhabi before being again cut to Dh85 and then Dh65.

The health authority called on members of the community to inform it of any breaches of the pricing regulation by calling (02) 419 3845 or emailing Healthsystemfinancing@doh.gov.ae.

Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi lowers cost of PCR tests

More than 67.6 million PCR tests have been carried out across the country to date.

The test, regarded as the gold standard for Covid-19 tests, is a requirement for international travel, as well entry to Abu Dhabi from other Emirates.

Many employees, particularly those in service industries, must take regular PCR tests if they are not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Living in...

Rafael Nadal's record at the MWTC

2009 Finalist

2010 Champion

Jan 2011 Champion

Dec 2011 Semi-finalist

Dec 2012 Did not play

Dec 2013 Semi-finalist

2015 Semi-finalist

Jan 2016 Champion

Dec 2016 Champion

2017 Did not play

 

What is the Supreme Petroleum Council?

The Abu Dhabi Supreme Petroleum Council was established in 1988 and is the highest governing body in Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas industry. The council formulates, oversees and executes the emirate’s petroleum-related policies. It also approves the allocation of capital spending across state-owned Adnoc’s upstream, downstream and midstream operations and functions as the company’s board of directors. The SPC’s mandate is also required for auctioning oil and gas concessions in Abu Dhabi and for awarding blocks to international oil companies. The council is chaired by Sheikh Khalifa, the President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi while Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is the vice chairman.

PROFILE OF INVYGO

Started: 2018

Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo

Based: Dubai

Sector: Transport

Size: 9 employees

Investment: $1,275,000

Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo

Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic

Power: 242bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Price: Dh136,814

