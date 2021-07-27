Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,539 new cases and two deaths

SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Center in Rabdan A new drive-through offering Covid-19 vaccination and testing has opened in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE reported 1,539 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 674,724.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said 1,497 patients beat the virus. Total recoveries now stand at 652,180.

There have been 1,929 deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic after two patients died overnight.

The latest infections were detected after 296,686 tests were conducted over the 24-hour reporting period.

Health officials have carried out 64,715,985 tests across the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 20,615 active cases in the country.

At least 77.85 per cent of the UAE population have received one Covid-19 vaccine dose, while 68.75 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Demand for PCR tests has surged as families in the UAE make summer holiday plans and commuters adapt to tighter border rules for entry to Abu Dhabi.

READ MORE Latest updates

Testing campaigns by employers to ensure workers are free of Covid-19 are also contributing to the rise.

The number of daily tests carried out at one centre in Al Ain soared from about 650 to more than 1,000 following the Eid Al Adha break.

VPS Healthcare in Abu Dhabi also recorded increased demand in the post-holiday period.