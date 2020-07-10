Tributes paid to Deputy Ruler of Sharjah

Tributes have been paid to Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, who died on Thursday.

Messages of condolence were shared by the UAE's leadership and rulers across the Arab world, offering prayers to the Al Qasimi family.

King Salman of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered their condolences to Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

سمو أمير البلاد يعزي رئيس دولة الإمارات وحاكم الشارقة بوفاة الشيخ أحمد بن سلطان القاسمي https://t.co/4z7EFPz7KZ#كونا #الكويت — كـــــــــــونا KUNA (@kuna_ar) July 9, 2020

Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq also sent a message of condolence to the Sharjah Ruler on the death of Sheikh Ahmed.

Sheikh Sabah, emir of Kuwait, sent cables of condolence to President Sheikh Khalifa and Sheikh Dr Sultan. In his message, Sheikh Sabah expressed his sympathy on the death of the Sharjah Deputy Ruler and prayed for the family to be granted solace.

Locally, tributes were paid by the rulers of each emirate.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said on Twitter: "Our condolences to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi and the people of the UAE on the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi. May God rest his soul."

Sheikh Mohammed prayed for the family to be granted patience and solace.

"We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return," he said.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also paid his respects.

My sincere condolences to my brother Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi and his family on the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi. I pray they are granted patience and solace during these difficult and trying times. May he rest in peace. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) July 9, 2020

"My sincere condolences to my brother Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi and his family on the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi," he said.

"I pray they are granted patience and solace during these difficult and trying times. May he rest in peace."

Similar messaged were shared by the Rulers of Fujairah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed,,Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, each shared their condolences to the Al Qasimi family on Twitter.

"My sincere condolences to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi on the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah. We ask God to have mercy on him and accommodate him in his spacious gardens [in heaven] and to grant his family patience and solace", said Sheikh Hamdan.

Sheikh Ahmed died in the UK and a three-day mourning period will be held when his body is returned to the Emirates.

Funeral prayers will be held but the Court of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, said condolences would be received through phone calls to avoid gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak.

The court said phone numbers would be made public in due course.

Sheikh Ahmed was born in Sharjah in 1948. He was the son of the former ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi.

In addition to his position as deputy ruler he was also chairman of the Sharjah Oil Council, honorary chairman of Dana Gas and sat on the board of directors for Sharjah Liquefaction Gas Company (Shalco).

Sheikh Ahmed was known as a "sincere patriot" who dedicate his life from a young age to national action with the goal of promoting progress and development, reported state news agency Wam.

Described as a "figure of giving, loyalty and tolerance," he faithfully served UAE Federation from 1971.

Sheikh Ahmed was elected Minister of Justice in the first UAE government ministerial formation, a post he occupied until 1977. He held the same position in the third ministerial formation until 1990, after which he was appointed deputy ruler to Sheikh Dr Sultan. He held that position for more than 30 years, working to serve Sharjah, its citizens and residents.