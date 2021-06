Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid orders humanitarian aid flight to Bangladesh

na01 aid bangladesh More than 50 tonnes of cholera kits have been sent from the UAE to Bangladesh to help 20,000 patients. Courtesy: Dubai Media Office (Source, Dubai Media Office)

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered an aid flight to carry much-needed cholera kits to help 20,000 patients in Bangladesh.

The mission involved more than 50 tonnes of medical aid, which was provided by the World Health Organisation from the International Humanitarian City aid warehouses in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed directed the IHC to charter an Emirates SkyCargo plane to fly to the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, on Monday.

.@IHC_UAE charters @Emirates Sky Cargo aircraft, in aid flight ordered by @HHShkMohd, to deliver over 50 metric tons of cholera kits from @WHO’s logistics hub in #Dubai to reach 20,000 patients. pic.twitter.com/fr6MF5QiPm — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 1, 2021

Bangladesh is facing an increasing cholera outbreak, said Dr Bardan Jung Rana, a WHO representative there.

“We should not overlook infectious diseases such as cholera at this time when essential health services are overwhelmed by Covid-19,” Dr Rana said.

“Millions of people in Bangladesh continue to be at risk of this endemic disease and our mitigation efforts to control cholera outbreaks should continue.”

A health crisis within a crisis

Children aged between 1 and 5 are 10 times more likely than adults to die of cholera. Reuters / Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Giuseppe Saba, chief executive of the IHC, said: “This urgent aid flight to Bangladesh amidst the Covid-19 pandemic situation around the world reflects the generosity of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and confirms Dubai’s commitment to taking international humanitarian action to help communities most in need.

“We are very proud of the extraordinary efforts of the humanitarian community in Dubai to assist those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, natural disasters and other emergencies.”

Children aged 1 to 5 have the highest incidence of cholera, and are 10 times more likely than adults to die of the disease, which is caused by contaminated food and water.

Not all carriers of cholera experience symptoms, but anyone who is infected can spread the disease, which causes severe diarrhoea and can kill the patient within hours if untreated.

“The cholera supplies WHO is sending today to Bangladesh are valued at $131,000 and will reach 20,000 patients,” said Robert Blanchard from the WHO logistics team in Dubai.

“Responding to health emergencies within a health emergency, the government of the UAE, IHC and Emirates SkyCargo have once again answered the call to support the World Health Organisation’s global medical supply operations.

“The rapid deployment of these life-saving medicines and medical supplies is vital to WHO’s ongoing health emergency response efforts, particularly as we simultaneously respond to the tremendous demands associated with a global pandemic.”

