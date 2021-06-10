Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met the Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Serdar Berdymukhamedov to Al Shati Palace in the capital, where the two men discussed the global fight against Covid-19.

Mr Berdymukhamedov expressed his gratitude over the medical assistance supplied by the UAE to his nation to bolster its healthcare services during the pandemic.

He gave a written message to Sheikh Mohamed from the President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.

The note stressed the president's desire to strengthen political ties and investment opportunities, and build economic and trade partnerships.

It also highlighted the importance of humanitarian co-operation between the countries.

The deputy prime minister asked Sheikh Mohamed to convey Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov's greetings to President Sheikh Khalifa, and his wishes for the continued welfare and prosperity of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed offered his support to Turkmenistan and made clear his hopes for the sustainable development of the Central Asian country.

Senior UAE figures attended the meeting, including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.