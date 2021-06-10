Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi welcomed Serdar Berdymukhamedov to the capital on Thursday

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met the Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Serdar Berdymukhamedov to Al Shati Palace in the capital, where the two men discussed the global fight against Covid-19.

Mr Berdymukhamedov expressed his gratitude over the medical assistance supplied by the UAE to his nation to bolster its healthcare services during the pandemic.

He gave a written message to Sheikh Mohamed from the President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.

Read More

Turkmenistan professes to be virus-free, with no case officially recorded in the country. GettyADFD signs deal with Turkmenistan to form new $100m investment company

The note stressed the president's desire to strengthen political ties and investment opportunities, and build economic and trade partnerships.

It also highlighted the importance of humanitarian co-operation between the countries.

The deputy prime minister asked Sheikh Mohamed to convey Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov's greetings to President Sheikh Khalifa, and his wishes for the continued welfare and prosperity of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed offered his support to Turkmenistan and made clear his hopes for the sustainable development of the Central Asian country.

Senior UAE figures attended the meeting, including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

Updated: June 11, 2021 02:31 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?

Beyond The Headlines
Iata will launch its travel pass app in the "next few weeks", Willie Walsh, director-general of Iata, said at a June 10 press briefing. Courtesy Iata. 

Iata Travel Pass app to go live within 'weeks'

Aviation
St Ives, Cornwall, is just a mile away from the G7 summit venue at Carbis Bay. AP

What the leaders will be eating at G7 dinners

World
So here it is, then. The 2022 Land Cruiser has arrived. All photos courtesy Toyota

New Toyota Land Cruiser unveiled: the dune-buster is back

Motoring
The Sky Train currently under development by uSky Transport FZE in Sharjah. Antonie Robertson / The National. 

Firm behind Sharjah's electric sky pods unveils plan for Dubai network

Transport
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read