Expo 2020 Dubai: Austria's eco-friendly pavilion a striking symbol of sustainability

Austria will celebrate its history of innovation and its vision for a more sustainable future at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The country's striking pavilion, taking pride of place in the Opportunity District, is an ambitious architectural concept that aims to tackle key climate questions of our time.

Built from overturned cones using a 9,000-year-old soil called loam, containing silt and clay, it will provide ventilation and house workshops and installations.

The pavilion will operate on 70 per cent less energy than a conventionally air-conditioned building in the UAE and will keep visitors cool with fogging technology.

With its tag ‘Austria makes sense’, Beatrix Karl, commissioner general for the pavilion, said the structure combines ecology and technology to set a strong signal for climate protection.

“The sustainable, responsible use of resources has a long tradition in Austria,” she said.

“Expo 2020 Dubai will be the biggest event in the world this year and will thus provide a global podium for the key questions of our time.

“We want to use this forum to showcase prototypical future scenarios for climate and resource-efficient buildings of tomorrow.”

The pavilion, however, is not the only example of Austrian excellence on show at Expo.

Austrian companies have already left their mark at the sprawling site which will open to the public in October, after a year-long delay.

Vienna-based Unger Stahlbau, one of the most successful steel construction companies in the world, helped to construct the four imposing entrance gates where millions of visitors will step onto the Expo site.

Austrian artist, Thomas Medicus, has also built a glass sculpture that will be placed in the newly established underground station near the Expo main entrance.

In order to make a hidden Expo 2020 logo appears every 90 degrees when the artwork is rotated, he had to create almost 1000 hand-painted and hand-cut glass fragments that were spread over 100 blank glass strips.

While the Austria Pavilion will be home to a dozen of its home-grown companies, so too will the rest of the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

With its fogging technology, Raintime will protect the Austria and Singapore pavilions - and their visitors - from heat.

And three timber-frame companies, Rubner Holzbau, Stora Enso and Tilly have already pitched in to help construct eco-friendly wooden structures within the Expo grounds.

The Expo in Dubai, being held from October 20, 2021 to April 10, 2022, with the theme of Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, is the first world exhibition in an Arab country in the 170-year history of the event.

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: seven-speed auto Power: 420 bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: from Dh293,200 On sale: now

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Dubai Rugby Sevens November 30-December 2, at The Sevens, Dubai Gulf Under 19 Pool A – Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jumeirah College Tigers, Dubai English Speaking School 1, Gems World Academy Pool B – British School Al Khubairat, Bahrain Colts, Jumeirah College Lions, Dubai English Speaking School 2 Pool C - Dubai College A, Dubai Sharks, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Al Yasmina Pool D – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Deira International School

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Salem Rashid, Mohammed Al Attas, Alhassan Saleh Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Yahya Nader, Ahmed Barman, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah, Yahya Al Ghassani Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue, Zayed Al Ameri

