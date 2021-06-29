Coronavirus: 80% Dubai private sector employees must work from home

UAE-DUBAI-HEALTH-VIRUS A woman walks by a closed shop in Dubai amid measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. AFP (AFP)

Most Dubai private sector employees must work from home effective immediately for the next two weeks.

On Wednesday, Dubai Economy said the announcement was part of precautionary measures to protect the public from the spread of coronavirus.

It said all private sector companies and commercial establishments, excluding pharmacies, co-operative societies and supermarkets must implement a remote work system for 80 per cent of their employees.

"Dubai Economy, as the authority regulating business in the emirate, directs all private sector companies and commercial establishments, excluding pharmacies, co-operative societies, grocery stores and supermarkets to adhere to implementing remote work system for 80% of their employees, from today to Thursday April 9," a statement by the government body said.

The announcement was made as the UAE announced 85 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the country's total to 333.

On Wednesday, Dr Farida Al Hosani, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health and Prevention, said 7 more people have recovered from Covid-19 and been discharged from hospital. They include five people from Bangladesh and two people from Pakistan.

The new recoveries bring the UAE's total recovery tally to 52.

Wednesday was also the first day of a nationwide closure of commercial centres, shopping malls and open markets. The closure excludes supermarkets and is set to last for two weeks. It was also the first day of the complete grounding of flights in and out of the UAE.

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

