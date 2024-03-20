Emirati minister Noura Al Kaabi awarded highest French honour

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, has been awarded the Legion of Honour by France.

She received the medal from French Ambassador Nicolas Niemtchinow, who was acting on the instruction of French President Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday at the French embassy in Abu Dhabi.

The highest medal awarded by France, the medal was presented in appreciation of Ms Al Kaabi’s efforts in strengthening ties between the two nations.

She has placed particular emphasis on culture, literature, cross-cultural communication and diplomacy.

“I am delighted to be with you tonight and to receive the French Legion of Honour, which is also an honour for my country, the UAE, which shares many common values with France and has a long-standing friendship,” Ms Al Kaabi said at a reception held on Tuesday.

“Thank you for this honour and recognition. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported me throughout the years. Foremost among them the French republic.

“As well as my family, friends, and colleagues. I dedicate my medal today to all those working for a better future for humanity.”

The Legion of Honour is given in both the military and civil sphere. It was established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802 and comes in five grades – Knight, Officer, Commander, Grand Officer and the Grand Cross.

Ms Al Kaabi was awarded the Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour.

Famous recipients range from Second World War D-Day veterans to music stars such as Bob Dylan.