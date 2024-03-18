Sheikh Mohammed says 160,000 websites and online accounts shut down in fight on drugs

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has hailed a UAE online taskforce for shutting down more than 160,000 websites and social media accounts promoting drugs and other illicit activities to the nation's youth.

Sheikh Mohammed, also Vice President, praised the achievements of the Digital Quality of Life Council in working with social media companies to lead the cyber crackdown.

He called on families, schools and the media to play a role in protecting the next generation after chairing a meeting of the UAE Cabinet at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Sheikh Mohammed said children remain the most important assets for the country's future development.

It was not disclosed over what period of time the rogue websites and accounts were closed.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed also launched a council with the task of supporting the growth of the labour market as he hailed the UAE as a global leader for attracting top talent.

He announced plans to restructure the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation under the drive to boost the sector's competitiveness.

The strategy was unveiled as Sheikh Mohammed chaired a meeting of the UAE Cabinet at Qasr Al Watan on Monday.

The UAE workforce is the “real engine of the economy”, he said in a social media post. He emphasised the importance of protecting the rights of employees to aid the nation's development.

Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE had ranked first in a world competitiveness league table for its ability to attract talent and for its handling of labour disputes.

He added that more than 7 million workers are covered by the UAE's flagship unemployment insurance scheme.

Clean energy drive

Sheikh Mohammed said a national policy for the distribution and production of biofuels was adopted during the Cabinet meeting.

The initiative will support the UAE's efforts to provide clean, sustainable and low-carbon energy sources of power, he added.

The Cabinet also approved an amendment to federal regulations governing citizenship and passports, which included extending the validity period of the Emirati passport from five to 10 years for those aged 21 and above.