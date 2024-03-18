Sheikh Abdullah discusses Gaza crisis with Qatar’s Prime Minister

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim on Sunday.

In the meeting at Lusail Palace in Doha, the two discussed relations between Qatar and the UAE, alongside several regional and international issues, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah also met Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, who hosted an iftar banquet during the visit.

They also discussed how to enhance co-operation between the UAE and Qatar but the main topic of conversation was the situation in the Gaza Strip.

The two reviewed the need to intensify efforts to provide sufficient humanitarian assistance to displaced Palestinians, with a particular focus on the maritime corridor initiative.

Sheikh Abdullah said a lasting ceasefire was an urgent priority, with the ultimate aim of achieving a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

“To ensure the success of these endeavours, a unified approach combining all available efforts is imperative,” Sheikh Abdullah said.