President Sheikh Mohamed discusses Gaza crisis with Ursula von der Leyen

President Sheikh Mohamed discussed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and future co-operation with the EU in a telephone call with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The two leaders focused on the worsening situation in Gaza, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday morning.

Sheikh Mohamed and Ms von der Leyen restated the need for a maritime corridor to deliver aid into the besieged territory from Cyprus.

They also stressed the importance of integrating the aid with other projects and efforts aimed at providing sufficient and sustainable assistance, with most of Gaza's population facing starvation.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE is committed to working with the international community to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza and highlighted the importance of working towards an immediate ceasefire.

He also restated his call for a comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution.

Ms von der Leyen, meanwhile, thanked Sheikh Mohamed and affirmed the European Commission’s desire to work closely with the UAE.