UAE leaders mark International Women’s Day

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, have issued messages to mark International Women’s Day.

The occasion is celebrated annually on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political contributions of women.

“On International Women’s Day, we celebrate the essential contributions of women worldwide in shaping a more peaceful, prosperous and vibrant future for all,” the President wrote on X.

“Every day, your drive to achieve collective progress and uplift others in success serves as a lasting inspiration in the UAE and around the world.”

Sheikh Mohammed also posted a message on the social media platform. “A woman is a symbol of happiness, a symbol of sacrifice, a symbol of life, a symbol of equality, a symbol of warmth, tenderness and love. A woman is a symbol of everything beautiful," he said.

“On International Women's Day, we say; every year, the women of the world are more beautiful, more successful, and better. Every year, all our mothers, sisters and daughters are in good health, God willing.”

The UAE has introduced initiatives, programmes and strategies to elevate the status of women and their roles in various communities.

Among those projects is the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women Peace and Security Initiative, launched in 2019 in partnership with UN Women.

The initiative focuses on the Arab region, Africa and Asia and aims to achieve the full, equal and effective participation of women in the security sector.